LMC Announces Start of Preleasing at Gentry Apartments

ATLANTA, Feb. 11. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at Gentry, a luxury mixed-use apartment community in the vibrant Buckhead Village neighborhood of Atlanta.

The 21-story high-rise, which features 290 apartment homes, approximately 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and an outdoor movie theater as part of a deluxe array of amenities, is located at 3172 Roswell Road on the site of former popular Tex-Mex restaurant Rio Bravo. The community was developed in conjunction with Hoar Construction, which also teamed with LMC on recent Atlanta apartment community Vireo. First move-ins at Gentry are anticipated for spring 2020.

"Buckhead offers a little bit of everything, and we're ecstatic to join the neighborhood," said Steve Gorning, vice president of development of the Southeast for LMC. "Whether residents want to live a vehicle-free lifestyle and enjoy the immediate area or commute to the various attractions and employment sectors across the city, the location is ideal. We look forward to offering one of the finest living experiences in the area."

The development of Gentry also consisted of cosmetic upgrades surrounding the property, including the addition of 20-foot-wide tree-lined sidewalks. Based in Buckhead's Tuxedo Park neighborhood, the site offers a superb Walk Score of 92 and features prime access to attractions such as The Buckhead Theater, The Shops at Buckhead, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Atlanta History Center. Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall, which boast various local and national retailers, are each within two miles of the community.

The community site also provides connectivity to several public transit options and the key thoroughfares of the city. The Buckhead MARTA station is 1.2 miles from the community and serves as the gateway to the metropolitan area. Georgia State Route 400 is located one mile from the community and Interstates 85 and 75 are within a short drive.

Gentry offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes and a select number of penthouse-level homes with hardwood floors. Apartment interiors feature wood-plank style flooring, custom cabinetry, high-end finishes and private balconies. Select homes are delivered with kitchen islands and wine fridges.



Community amenities include an eighth-floor terrace with grills and the outdoor movie theater. A 21st-floor amenity level includes a private dining room and catering kitchen, lounge, pool table, swimming pool, indoor/outdoor bar, grills, cabanas and a club-quality fitness center with indoor/outdoor yoga areas. Residents will also have access to bike storage, electric-vehicle charging stations and work-from-home spaces.

Gentry will mark LMC's second Atlanta-based community to open within the past year. Vireo, located about four miles south in Midtown, began leasing in 2019.

