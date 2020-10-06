LMC Announces Start of Preleasing at Taylor Heights

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at Taylor Heights, a contemporary apartment community located just northwest of Downtown Houston.

The midrise, four-story community, which features 363 apartment homes, designer finishes and top-of-market amenities, is situated along Taylor Street just south of Interstate 10 in the greater Houston Heights area. The art-infused neighborhood is considered Houston's culinary hub and boasts a prime location that provides easy connectivity to many key locales across the city. First move-ins are anticipated for this fall at Taylor Heights, which is offering virtual leasing options.

"Houston Heights is one of the most charismatic areas in the city, and we look forward to joining the neighborhood," said Ben Breunig, division president of Texas for LMC. "Whether residents want to be near their job or favorite restaurants—or a combination of both—they will be surrounded by opportunities. We look forward to welcoming our first residents and offering a best-in-class living experience in the area."

Situated at 2000 Taylor Street, Taylor Heights offers commuter-friendly access to the key employment centers in Downtown, the Energy Corridor and The Galleria area. Residents are within a short walk of eclectic Sawyer Yards, the city's finest creative district, and also within close proximity of the various dining and entertainment options along Washington Avenue.

Taylor Heights offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes ranging from 595 to 1,425 square feet. Apartment interiors are equipped with Lyric thermostats, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, under-cabinet lighting, kitchen pendant lighting, soft-close doors and drawers, designer wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and large vanity mirrors. Residents also have access to digital package lockers, EV-charging stations and an air-conditioned bike storage and repair room.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck, private cabanas, fireplaces, grills, outdoor kitchen, hammocks, outdoor games and lounge seating, water features, dog park, social lounge with catering kitchen, fenced private yards and immediate access to Heights Hike and Bike Trail, which connects from Taylor Heights' front door to Downtown. An onsite fitness center includes flex space, free weights, TRX suspension training and top-of-the-line cardio equipment. Additionally, residents can enjoy a covered patio known as "The Porch," which features an outdoor lounge area and entertainment bar.

Taylor Heights marks LMC's third development either currently leasing or under development in the Houston area. The Maddox in nearby Katy began leasing in 2019 and Bowen River Oaks, under development in the Galleria area, is projected to begin leasing in 2022.

