LMC Announces Start of Preleasing at The Lively Apartments

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a national leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of preleasing at The Lively, a luxury mixed-use boutique apartment community located in the heart of the Powerhouse Arts District. First move-ins at The Lively, LMC's inaugural development in the New York Metro Area, are anticipated for Dec. 1.

"Jersey City is becoming increasingly more vibrant and the Powerhouse Arts District is right at the center of it," said Greg Belew, division president of the New York Tri-State region for LMC. "We're thrilled to see the evolution of Jersey City, which continues to attract a wide range of residents due to its culturally infused ambiance and thriving employment sector. It gives us great pleasure to begin building our initial resident base, and we believe The Lively will provide one of the finest living experiences in the area."

Situated at 321 Warren Street, the 18-story, 180-unit, art-inspired community is home to 14,000-square-foot Nimbus Arts Center. In addition to the 150-seat black box theater, the center includes studio, rehearsal and administrative space for Nimbus Dance Works. The community features an additional local presence in popular Jersey City coffee shop Lackwanna Coffee, which occupies one of the ground-floor retail spots.

The Lively offers residents commuter-friendly access to Manhattan, as the community sits within minutes of the Grove St. PATH Station, the Harsimus Cove Light Rail Station and the ferry. The community is also within a short drive of Interstate 78 and the New Jersey Turnpike Extension. Within the emerging Powerhouse Arts District, residents and visitors will have walking-distance access to several dining and retail options, including those contained within Newark Ave., Newport Mall and downtown Jersey City.

The Lively offers studio, one-, one+ den, two-, two + den, and three-bedroom apartment homes with 12 penthouse layouts available. Apartment interiors include two distinct color schemes, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, Honeywell Smart Thermostats, Lutron lighting in home entries and kitchen, Caesar stone countertops and full backsplashes, architect-selected custom lighting, textured bathroom tiles and industrial-chic exposed concrete ceilings. Select homes include kitchen islands, double vanities, custom closets and walk-in closets. Penthouse homes feature additional upgrades, including double-height ceilings and mezzanine lofts.

The full-service building offers a resort-inspired rooftop, including an outdoor swimming pool, fireplace, barbecue areas, socializing space and impressive views. Additional community amenities consist of a co-working area that flows into a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge with a draught beer tap, speakeasy library, billiards room, club-inspired fitness center featuring Expresso bikes and state-of-the-art Mirror® interactive digital training technology, spacious yoga studio, indoor playroom and dog run with second-floor dog wash. Residents also have access to a 24-hour concierge, digital package lockers with 24-hour access and bike storage with a bike repair station.

LMC developed the community in conjunction with general contractor Katerra (fka Fields Construction), architect and interior designer Fogarty Finger and construction lender TD Bank.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under-development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Bernhardt

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3941

lindsey@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE Lennar Multifamily Communities (LMC)

Related Links

http://www.LiveLMC.com

