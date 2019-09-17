LMC Announces the Opening of The Maddox Apartments

KATY, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the opening of The Maddox, a contemporary apartment community in the popular west-Houston suburb of Katy.

The community, which contains 326 apartment homes, features an onsite beer garden and dog park among other lifestyle-enhancing amenities. Situated adjacent to Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, The Maddox provides prime access to Interstate 10 and Grand Parkway, enabling quick connectivity to the key attractions throughout Houston and beyond.

"The Maddox sets a new standard for sophisticated living in the area, and we're excited to officially open our doors to residents," said Ben Breunig, division president of Texas for LMC. "The fantastic location coupled with the best interior finishes in the market will provide a comfortable and modern living experience for lifestyle renters seeking a refined touch."

Situated just south of Colonial Parkway at 1330 Park West Green Drive, The Maddox is surrounded by a bevy of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Included are the Shoppes at Park West, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy Mills Mall, No Label Brewing Company and The Club at Falcon Point, a golf course and country club. In addition, residents are just over 10 miles from the Energy Corridor, with its 105,000 jobs in the energy, legal and engineering sectors.

The Maddox offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with a variety of high-end features and finishes. Included are quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets and drawers, under-cabinet lighting, wood-inspired flooring in living areas, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplashes, designer lighting, walk-in closets, Lyric smart thermostats and in-home washers and dryers. Residents also have access to digital package lockers.

Additional community amenities include a resort-inspired pool with cabanas and lounge area, state-of-the-art fitness studio with cardio, free weights and yoga flex space, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, outdoor gaming area, 24-hour community lounge with entertaining bar and co-workstations that provide work-from-home capabilities. In addition, the beer garden is equipped with fire pits and outdoor TVs, and the dog park contains a pet spa. Private garages, covered parking, EV-charging stations and onsite storage are also available to residents.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Bernhardt

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3941

lindsey@linnelltaylor.com

