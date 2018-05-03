LMC Begins Leasing at Smart-Home Loaded Marlowe Apartments

The 15-story community, which features 176 apartment homes, boasts a boutique-inspired hotel feel equipped with the most comprehensive smart-home technology available in an apartment community in the Chicago River North neighborhood. The building will open in phases, with floors 2-6 to begin move-ins on May 24. Floors 7-14 and the 15th-floor amenity deck are scheduled to open July 1.

"Chicago's River North is home to a large population of creative professionals who want a cultural experience that integrates the technological conveniences they expect, and smart apartments are a natural fit for residents drawn to River North," said Doug Bober, division president of Central and Midwest for LMC. "Apartment residents have heightened expectations for a tech-enabled living experience. We believe that combining these smart-home conveniences with an incredible architectural design will not only meet the demand of today's renter – it will surpass it."

Among the technologies incorporated into every apartment home are a Ruckus Router, Honeywell Lyric smart thermostat, a Sonos One with Alexa and Lutron Pico Remotes for dimming lights and controlling smart-home speakers. Select homes will feature Lutron Roller Shades, which can be controlled from a smartphone.

Marlowe's boutique ambiance exudes from the site's rich history and complements the technology. Constructed on the site of a former barbershop chair manufacturing company at 169 W. Huron Street, Marlowe's design theme of "urban bistro meets vintage barbershop" includes light-yet-clean subway tile, rich textures and hues, and other vintage common-area aesthetics that serve as an ode to its past and a reflection of modern-day luxury.

The community also incorporates ground-floor retail, including a Limitless coffee shop integrated into the residential lobby, which accentuates the boutique feel and connects the community to the artistic vibe of the River North neighborhood. The neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of cultural, entertainment and retail opportunities with attractions ranging from Chicago Film Tour, Richard H. Driehaus Museum, Green Door Tavern and The Shops at North Bridge. A wide variety of local cuisine options include Wildfire Chicago, Prosecco, Frontera Grill, Beatrix, Roka Akor, and Three Dots and a Dash.

Marlowe consists of studio, convertible, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes ranging in square footage from 431 to 1,580. Apartment interiors include floor-to-ceiling windows with city views, quartz countertops, wood-style premium flooring, stainless-steel appliances with gas stovetop, designer tile backsplashes, custom lighting fixtures and textured floor tiles in bathrooms.

Community amenities include the skyline deck, which features an outdoor lap pool and stunning views of the city, an outdoor kitchen with grill spaces, lobby with fireplace, community lounge with gaming tables and bar, fitness studio with flex fitness space and a pet run/pet wash with owner's lounge. Residents will also have access to self-service package and dry cleaning lockers, community library, electric-vehicle charging stations and bike storage.

Including Marlowe, LMC has developed three apartment communities in the Chicago area. Additional communities include The Brook on Janes (located in Bolingbrook) and The Emerson (located in Oak Park). Each community opened in 2017.

