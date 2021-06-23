LMC Human Resources Director Nicole Brown accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced that Human Resources Director Nicole Brown has been accepted into the Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across industries.

Brown was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Nicole Brown into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Brown has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Brown also will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"This is an incredible opportunity to serve as a thought leader for Human Resources topics and to demonstrate LMC's ongoing commitment to leadership in the multifamily industry," said Brown. "I feel honored to have been selected for the Forbes Human Resources Council and I am excited to share my experiences and learnings to influence the broader business community."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Human Resources Council, visit forbeshrcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under predevelopment that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

