LMC Insurance Launches New Online Renters' Insurance Service, With a Give-Back Program

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC Insurance and Risk Management (LMC Insurance) announced today the launch of a new renters' insurance solution in collaboration with Nationwide. The program, called BluCanopy, is powered by Nationwide.com and makes it easy for people to get a quote and buy renters insurance online within minutes.

"Our goal is to create an innovative way to make shopping for comprehensive renters insurance easier and more affordable," said Patrick Duff, Senior Vice President of LMC Insurance. "People don't have time to spend hours searching for the right renters insurance, only to find out the policy doesn't include the coverage options they need."

BluCanopy offers full renters insurance for homes, apartments and condominiums, for rural or urban properties and for every renter of every age. Coverage options can include personal liability coverage, possessions insurance, living expenses protection, and even pet bite liability.

BluCanopy is also committed to giving back. LMC Insurance will make an annual donation to Nationwide Children's Hospital based on the income LMC generates as a result of the BluCanopy site.

Now available in 37 states, BluCanopy will be available in 47 states by the end of 2019. For more information, visit www.blucanopy.com.

About LMC Insurance & Risk Management

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, LMC Insurance & Risk Management is one of the Midwest's oldest and largest independent brokerage firms, partnering with individuals, business and industry leaders across the nation in the areas of property casualty insurance, employee benefits and risk management services. With roots dating back to 1865, the LMC team of experienced insurance professionals are licensed in 48 states and offer a full range of insurance, financial and risk management services. For more information, please visit www.lmcinsurance.com .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com .

