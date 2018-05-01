LMC Ranked the Seventh Largest Apartment Developer in U.S.

LMC started 3,742 apartment homes in 2017 to earn the distinction on NMHC's Apartment Developers List. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the 6-year-old company has ranked in the Top 10 developers. In addition, LMC also appeared on NMHC's list of largest builders of multifamily housing for the second straight year, ranking No. 15 in the nation. LMC earned this distinction by serving as the general contractor for nearly 70 percent of its 2017 starts.

"It's an honor to be recognized amongst such a respected group and to be mentioned along with some of the most esteemed multifamily companies in the nation," said Todd Farrell, president of LMC. "The growth of our company is a direct reflection of our remarkable associates, whose efforts have allowed us to develop amazing communities across the nation. We look forward to continued growth in 2018."

The NMHC has become the authoritative rankings in the multifamily industry, compiling lists for the nation's 50 largest apartment owners, 50 largest apartment managers, 25 largest apartment developers, 25 largest builders (formerly general contractors) and 10 largest apartment syndicators.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 24,400-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $8.4 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

