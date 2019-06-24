LMCG Investments, LLC Launches Collaboration with Integrated Partners

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based LMCG Investments, LLC ("LMCG"), announced today that it has launched a set of fixed income strategies in collaboration with Integrated Partners (Integrated). LMCG's Core Bond and Municipal Bond strategies will both be on the Integrated investment platform. The Core Bond strategy is an active total return strategy that's seeks to outperform the broader fixed income market over time and through various interest rate environments. The Municipal Bond strategy is a tax-sensitive approach to investing that seeks to maximize tax-advantaged current income. This strategy is customized to each client's state of residence and tax status.

In addition to the pursuit of income, total return and tax efficiency, LMCG's fixed income strategies aim to protect and preserve a client's originally invested capital by investing in only high-quality Investment grade rated investments and maintaining a short-to-intermediate portfolio duration position.

"We're excited to partner with Integrated to bring our actively managed bond strategies to their advisors and clients", says Matt Guleserian, CFA, Director of Fixed Income at LMCG. "Our high-quality fixed income approach, whether as a standalone strategy or as a complement to Integrated's numerous equity and alternative investment strategies, should provide clients with the risk diversification, principal protection, current income and/or tax efficiency that they need. I look forward to working closely with our newest partner to deliver our boutique investment strategies and services, supported by Integrated's infrastructure and national reach, in addition to helping them expand their platform."

About LMCG Investments, LLC

LMCG Investments, LLC (LMCG) is a Boston-based investment management firm offering a broad range of investment strategies to institutional and private clients, including corporate and public pension plans, foundations, endowments, family offices, mutual funds and individuals. LMCG manages equity portfolios across a range of market caps, investment styles and U.S. and international regions, structured credit and U.S. fixed income securities. LMCG's investment teams, together with leadership, operational, compliance and client service teams, share the common goal of delivering superior investment performance to their clients. For more information, please visit: www.lmcg.com

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With one hundred and twenty-nine advisors and thirty-seven regional offices across the United States, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity and trust, we believe in the power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people's lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, family office platform, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

The financial consultants of Integrated Partners are registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, a registered investment advisor. Integrated Financial Partners, and Integrated Partners are separate entities from LPL Financial. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifpadvisor.com.

There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal.

