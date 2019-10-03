LMC's John Gray Wins Multifamily Executive's Rising Star Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, today announced that John Gray, president of LMC Investments, was named Multifamily Executive's Rising Star for 2019.

Gray, 35, will be honored as part of the annual MFE Awards in October for his quick ascent to a senior executive position and his many accomplishments in various roles at LMC. Among those accomplishments was leading the effort to raise $3.5 billion in equity to create Lennar Multifamily Venture I and Lennar Multifamily Venture II just over a year ago. Today, Gray oversees $6 billion worth of investments in operating or under construction multifamily assets at LMC.

"I can't say enough about John's investment acumen and leadership abilities at such an early stage in his career," said Todd Farrell, president of LMC. "He truly is a rising star in this industry and we're proud to have him on our senior leadership team. His track record of success speaks for itself, but he's an even better person and professional than the numbers can capture. John epitomizes our culture in that he takes calculated risks, embraces ownership and leads success every single day."

Since Gray joined LMC in 2011, the firm has capitalized over $8 billion in apartment development and controls a pipeline of approximately 30,000 apartment homes for development. Gray, an economics major, played an instrumental role in that growth by analyzing the fiscal advantages of certain markets over others and making investments with strong growth potential.

He was also responsible for developing a single system that aligned investment decision evaluation across the company to set the foundation for that growth. Nearly every form used to make internal and deal decisions in LMC came from John's efforts.

"It is a great honor to receive this award, and I have been incredibly fortunate to be able to help achieve Todd and Lennar's vision to create what LMC is today," Gray said. "Most importantly, it is an honor to be a part of a world-class organization that helps tens of thousands of residents love where they live and more than 600 of our LMC peers love where they work."

Gray is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a member of NMHC and ULI, and is a member of YMCA Camp Thunderbird's board of directors.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

