LMG Security Launches On-Demand IT Training

MISSOULA, Mont., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMG Security, an internationally recognized cybersecurity consulting firm, has expanded its popular selection of live and virtual IT training courses with new, on demand options. Beginning with its most popular courses, Ransomware Response and Cyber First Responders, IT professionals can now get incident response training on demand and on their schedule.

Cyber First Responder incident response training course by LMG Security Ransomware Response on-demand IT training by LMG Security

These courses will be taught by industry experts, Sherri Davidoff and Matt Durrin. Both instructors have extensive hands-on incident response experience and have been featured as experts by leading local and national TV, print publications, and international cybersecurity conferences. These IT training courses include lectures, 90-day virtual labs, a workbook, and a private question and answer session with an instructor.

"Cybercrime and ransomware are growing threats and organizations need to be proactively prepared," stated Sherri Davidoff, president and CEO of LMG Security. "It's not a matter of if you are attacked, it's a matter of when. These new courses will help prepare IT professionals to quickly and effectively identify, triage, and respond to a cyberattack. Quick, smart choices can dramatically reduce the financial, reputational, and data losses." Davidoff continued, "With IT professionals stretched to the limit, we wanted to offer these IT training courses on-demand so professionals can still get high-quality IT training that fits their schedule."

Affordably priced at $650 for the Cyber First Responder course and $895 for Ransomware Response, Cyber First Response students will learn:

Incident detection and triage

Cloud breach response

Evidence preservation fundamentals

Volatile evidence collection (RAM & more)

Hard drive imaging

Network-based evidence acquisition and more

Ransomware response students will learn how to:

Identify early indicators of compromise for ransomware cases

Stop ransomware before it takes over your network

Effectively contain ransomware

Understand how and why to preserve evidence in ransomware cases

Describe an effective ransom negotiation strategy

Decrypt data safely and efficiently

Support ongoing legal, public relations, and other business activities related to the ransomware recovery

Both courses are designed for IT professionals and offer 6-8 hours of lectures and up to 80 hours of lab time. Both courses are eligible for a certificate of completion that can be submitted for CPE credits. LMG Security plans to add additional IT training courses in 2021.

ABOUT LMG Security

LMG Security is an internationally recognized leader in the cybersecurity consulting industry. Specializing in technical testing, compliance, incident response, and training for more than a decade, the LMG Security team has published cutting-edge research on cell phone intrusion detection and banking Trojans, written books on network forensics and data breaches, and routinely speak or train at Black Hat, RSA and many other security conferences. LMG Security is privately held and headquartered in Missoula, Montana. For more information visit LMGsecurity.com.

