LMI Technologies Extends Popular 2400 Series of 3D Line Profile Sensors With Three New Blue Laser Models

These new blue laser line profilers are designed for precision 3D scanning of shiny materials (e.g. machined-metal surfaces) and offer a range of wide fields of view for applications in various key markets such as EV battery, consumer electronics, and rail

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMI Technologies (LMI), a leading developer of 3D scanning and inspection solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Gocator® 2430/2440/2450 blue laser line profile sensors. The latest addition to LMI's popular 2400 series, these new blue laser models are optimized for 3D scanning of shiny metal surfaces in electric vehicle (EV) battery inspection, rail inspection (rail geometry), small to medium-size electronic and automotive parts, and general factory automation applications.

Due to its shorter wavelength, blue laser light performs better than red or green lasers when scanning specular surfaces. Blue laser generates "cleaner" profiles (i.e., less laser speckle) on shiny targets, allowing it to achieve higher measurement accuracy as a result. For example, Gocator® 2450 blue laser sensors are able to deliver high-quality 3D scan data of train rails even in full sunlight and when the track ballast is wet.

These sensors are ideal for customers who need to perform:

Battery cell pre-assembly inspection (Electrode Width Gauging, Electrode Edge Profile Measurement, Tab Distance Gauging)

Battery cell assembly inspection

Flat and cylindrical battery surface inspection

Rail geometry inspection

And a range of general factory automation applications

Gocator® 2430/40/50 models feature the latest 2-megapixel imaging technology, custom embedded processor, and optimized optics that allow for fast inspection rates (up to 5 kHz) and increased sensitivity in handling reflective targets.

"These three new line profilers add high sensitivity blue laser scanning to the 2400 series. Offering a balance of speed, high resolution data, and wide fields of view, customers can achieve precision 3D scanning and inspection of shiny surfaces with the most cost-effective sensor setup possible," said Terry Arden, CEO, LMI Technologies.

The Gocator 2430/40/50 blue laser profilers come in a IP67-rated industrial housing offering all-in-one functionality, including web-based user setup, built-in 3D visualization, drag and drop measurement tools, and communication protocols that are unmatched in the 3D sensor market.

Blue laser Gocator® 2430/2440/2450 smart sensors are now available for order at [email protected]. For more details visit the Gocator 2430/40/50 product page.

Media Contact:

Spainie Zhuang

Marketing Coordinator

LMI Technologies

Tel.: +1 604 636 1011

E-mail: [email protected]

