LMI Technologies Launches Unique Gocator 2490 Laser Profiler for 3D Measurement and Inspection of Large Scan Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMI Technologies (LMI), the global leader in 3D scanning and inspection, is pleased to announce the official launch of the Gocator 2490 smart 3D laser line profiler. This sensor achieves a 2 m field of view, a large measurement range, and a 1 X 1-meter scan area for measurement and inspection of large targets in packaging and logistics and other applications where wide coverage is required. Gocator 2490 provides engineers with an all-in-one, pre-calibrated 3D vision solution ready to scan and measure out of the box.

The Smart 3D Laser Profiler with a 2-Meter Field of View

High-Resolution 3D Scanning at Production Speed

In packaging and logistics applications, Gocator 2490 is able to scan 1 m X 1 m packages at 800 Hz, with resolutions of 2.5 mm in all three dimensions (X, Y, Z), even at conveyor speeds of 2 m/s. Competing systems typically offer just 3-5 mm resolution and are therefore less accurate in volume measurement. The sensor is also used for robust surface inspection and pass/fail control of defects, such as packaging dents, tears, punctures, and folds.

Ultra-Wide Field of View and Large Measurement Range

Gocator 2490's combination of wide field of view and large measurement range allows engineers to cover a very large scan area with a single sensor and is suitable for applications such as volume dimensioning of packages in warehouse automation, automotive body frame inspection, monitoring loading levels on wide conveyor belt systems, sawmill board optimization, and high-volume food processing inspection.

"Gocator 2490 offers a unique wide field of view, all-in-one sensor solution for cost-sensitive applications that require volume and defect measurement. Fully loaded with Gocator software inside the sensor, the G2490 can build detailed surface information of large objects and apply measurement tools in real-time to drive factory automation everywhere," said Terry Arden, CEO, LMI Technologies.

Gocator 2490 is now available for order at order@lmi3.com. Write to contact@lmi3d.com for any questions you have regarding this new product.

For additional information on this new sensor, visit the Gocator 2490 product page on our website.

About LMI Technologies

At LMI Technologies, we work to advance 3D measurements with smart sensor technology. Our award-winning, FactorySmart® sensors improve the quality and efficiency of factory production by providing fast, accurate, and reliable inspection that leverages smart 3D technologies. Unlike contact based measurement or 2D vision, our product removes complexity and dramatically reduces implementation cost.

To learn more about how LMI's inspection solutions can benefit your business, we invite you to contact us at contact@lmi3d.com or visit us at www.lmi3d.com to explore the possibilities of smart 3D technology.

Media Contact:

Spainie Zhuang

Marketing Coordinator

LMI Technologies

Tel.: +1 604 636 1011

Email: szhuang@lmi3d.com

Related Files

2490_LP_Application_Automotive_Inspection.jpg

2490_LP_Application_Food_Processing_Inspection.jpg

Related Images

gocator-2490.png

Gocator 2490

The Smart 3D Laser Profiler with a 2-Meter Field of View

complete-dimensional-measurement.jpg

Complete Dimensional Measurement and Robust 2D/3D Inspection

In Applications Where Wide Scan Coverage is Required

Related Links

Gocator Packaging Brochure

3D Scanning and Inspection for Packaging Industry

SOURCE LMI Technologies

Related Links

http://www.lmi3d.com

