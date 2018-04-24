LMK Clinical Research Consulting Announces Adaptive TMF Services for Small and Medium Sized Businesses

The TMF landscape has been permanently altered by the shift from the paper to electronic TMF; with this shift comes both new possibilities and new challenges. An eTMF can reduce costs, increase security, and provide instantaneous access to information. But conversely, all business—especially small and medium sized businesses—face the challenges of eTMF system implementation, complex filing guidelines, and increased regulatory scrutiny. In response to these challenges, LMK has developed LMK Ready, an unprecedented program offering the benefits of an inspection ready eTMF to businesses that have previously been unable to peruse or effectively manage an eTMF due to size or inconsistent need.

LMK Ready provides the expertise necessary to overcome your TMF challenges, whether TMF process and SOP development, eTMF implementation, eTMF Training, or document handling tasks like document collection, quality control, and filing. After reaching out to LMK for an initial consultation, potential clients will be offered a customized TMF solution and the opportunity to choose from LMK's portfolio of TMF experts. These expert consultants, project managers, and document specialists can be deployed remotely or on site and on a weekly, monthly, or project duration basis. Additionally, in participation with the Metrics Champion Consortium, LMK's experts will develop customized metrics providing real-world evidence of LMK's immediate contributions and a clear pathway to sustained TMF success.

LMK is an eTMF agnostic organization, meaning that although we see technology as an important tool for inspection readiness, we strive to return the human element to the TMF. For this reason, all of LMK's TMF experts are both familiar with a wide array of eTMF systems (Veeva, Metadata, Trial Interactive, Phlexglobal, Montrium, Wingspan, and many others), and have also completed LMK's award winning training program, TMF University. Additionally, all staff in management and consultation roles are Six Sigma certified. Our experts have the regulatory knowledge and industry experience to begin your project immediately, reducing start-up time and growing your business' efficiency.

It's time for your business to harness the power of a healthy and inspection ready eTMF. For a free initial consultation, email info@lmkclinicalresearch.com or call 704.464.3291.

About LMK Clinical Research Consulting

LMK Clinical Research Consulting, LLC (LMK), is a functional service provider of Trial Master File (TMF) consulting and services, named 4th fastest growing business in the Charlotte region by the Charlotte Business Journal. The life sciences industry knows LMK as a trusted leader for its dedication, quality solutions, and expert services in TMF. LMK is the only TMF dedicated company that is woman-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. For more information about LMK, visit www.lmkclinicalresearch.com.

CONTACT

LMK Clinical Research Consulting, LLC

Isaiah Howard, Director of Marketing

704-464-3291

www.lmkclinicalresearch.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmk-clinical-research-consulting-announces-adaptive-tmf-services-for-small-and-medium-sized-businesses-300635053.html

SOURCE LMK Clinical Research Consulting, LLC

Related Links

http://www.lmkclinicalresearch.com

