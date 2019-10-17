LMN Academy Online Launches, Helps Landscapers Grow Their Business

MARKHAM, Ontario and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN , Inc., North America's leading provider of B2B landscape business management software, today announced the upcoming launch of the LMN Academy Online, a new way for landscape professionals to learn how to implement LMN and get the industry-specific business education they need to succeed.



LMN will begin offering web-based courses in addition to its popular classroom-based training, business-building workshops, certifications and more in November.

"We know 99 percent of the businesses who invest in training succeed in implementing LMN's software and start seeing results almost immediately," said CEO Mark Bradley. "We realize it's difficult for landscape businesses to lose their key people to a classroom for a week, so we've designed the ideal option for crews 'on the go' that's quick, and simple," said Bradley. "The online program allows teams to learn at their own pace and serves as the gateway to the best education in the landscape industry."

LMN's e-learning courses reward, challenge and interact

Designed to guide students through the successful implementation of LMN into key areas of a business, each course features

Engaging videos

Helpful demos

Rewarding assignments

LMN's free courses include training on

Budgeting

Estimating

Time tracking

Scheduling

Invoicing

LMN's Online Academy takes a gamifying and motivational approach to make learning fun and increase ROI. LMN Academy students will have their own custom profile where they can monitor progress, compare (and compete) with others in the industry. Students earn points that can be redeemed for LMN gear including hats, t-shirts and more.

For those who prefer classroom learning, LMN continues to offer implementation training at its Toronto headquarters as well as its facilities in Orlando and Dallas at $396 per student for the week. Training is hands-on, meaning students will be working directly in their accounts and will also have the opportunity to network with fellow landscapers from across North America.



For non-customers, LMN's popular one-day workshops are held in cities across North America and start at $99. By December, registration for all training and events will be processed through the LMN Academy Online website.

LMN For Education Equips Students and Teachers

LMN also provides landscape colleges and universities with an entire curriculum including teaching aids and free LMN Pro subscriptions. This program gives educators the tools to prepare students for success in the landscape business.

The LMN Academy Online will continue to expand its educational offerings, positioning the company as the #1 source for industry-specific business education.



About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is North America's leading provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals across Canada and the US. From budgeting, scheduling, time tracking and invoicing, LMN helps build better landscape businesses. Visit www.golmn.com .



