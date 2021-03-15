LMN Acquires SLICE Technologies, Expands Reach Into Landscape Businesses Across America

MARKHAM, ON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN (https://golmn.com/), North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company, is expanding its base with the acquisition of SLICE Technologies, a company known for improving efficiencies in the green industry. The official announcement came in late Feb. 2021, with LMN acquiring SLICE's employees, customers, features, and functionalities. SLICE Technologies will officially become LMN on Dec. 31, 2021.

Landscape Management Network White Glove Onboarding

This is LMN's first of many acquisitions since the company's inception in 2009. LMN is the most comprehensive business management software built by landscapers for landscapers. In addition to the software, LMN has created an educational environment through its Academy courses, workshops and webinars, and 1:1 training - all of which will now become available for SLICE customers. Current SLICE customers will be given white-glove onboarding to LMN Professional and will work directly with LMN to transfer data and learn the features of the software that will help them run their business more efficiently than before. They will also be moving from an on-site server to LMN's cloud-based technology.

Building the Future of Landscape Business Technologies

"SLICE has built an incredible reputation as a trusted software provider for landscape business owners," said LMN CRO Dave Chalmers on the acquisition. "We are excited to level up their customers by providing them with the tools and technologies that make LMN stand out against the competition."

LMN Growth Mode Continues in 2021

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/.

