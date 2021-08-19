LMN Adds to Growing Platform with Acquisition of Greenius Online Training

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN ( https://golmn.com/ ), North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company, today announced the acquisition of online training software Greenius, a leader in online training solutions for the green industry.

LMN adds Greenius Online Training to its growing platform. The addition fills a growing customer need for training and programs to retain top talent.

The London, Ontario-based company is an industry leader with a proven track record of delivering exceptional online courses for landscape owners. Its team joins LMN immediately, filling an increasing customer need. A recent survey of LMN customers found that 70 percent identified training as a top priority for their employees in the coming years.

Together, Greenius and LMN will create the green industry's first fully integrated system offering end-to-end training together with comprehensive business management software, providing landscaping business owners everything they need in one system. Greenius will also continue to be provided as a stand-alone offering to customers.

"The addition of Greenius to the LMN family is huge for our customers, and the industry," said Mark Bradley, CEO, LMN. "We know just how important training is to landscaping leaders and their teams, and with Greenius, we can provide the best available training to help customers meet and exceed their needs."

Greenius bolsters LMN's training capabilities. The company offers hundreds of courses in both English and Spanish each year on a variety of topics to the green industry, including but not limited to maintenance, construction, snow, safety, equipment, supervisor training and more.

Many companies continue to be challenged by skilled labor shortages. With the addition of Greenius, landscape owners using the LMN platform will now have have more opportunities to develop team members within their organizations to foster growth and retain employees.

"We could not be more excited to join LMN," said Arden Urbano, Co-Founder and President, Greenius, who will continue to lead the Greenius team. "We share the same values and passion for customers, and together we will create an experience that will help them take their companies, and the industry to the next level."

The addition of Greenius builds on LMN's continued expansion in 2021. In March, the company announced the addition of SLICE Technologies . Then in July, the company announced it would double its workforce by the end of year.

Financial details on the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

