LMN Announces 2021 Free Events: Teaches Landscape Pros How to Hire, Scale and Profit

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN ( https://golmn.com/# ), North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company, is on a mission to help landscape business owners conquer 2021 with all the tools they need to succeed. LMN's 2021 calendar of events includes virtual workshops with LMN's CEO and co-founder, Mark Bradley, webinars taught by LMN staff, and the LMN Virtual Academy with digital training courses.

The average landscape business owner brings home a 3% profit at the end of the day. LMN workshops and courses are designed to help business owners increase their profits to 15-20%. LMN's 2021 calendar of events includes virtual workshops with LMN's CEO and co-founder, Mark Bradley, webinars taught by LMN staff, and the LMN Virtual Academy with digital training courses.

"This is the year for landscapers to focus on efficiencies, productivity, and profitability using modern-day technologies with industry best practices," said Bradley. "LMN offers the largest curriculum of business education designed for landscapers by landscapers."

The average landscape business owner brings home a three percent profit at the end of the day. LMN workshops and courses help business owners increase their profits to 15-20 percent.

Build A Better Landscape Business with LMN CEO Mark Bradley

Mark Bradley is a proven thought-leader in the industry. After creating the landscape business software based on his company's need for a product that did not yet exist, he used it to grow his business into one of the Top 100 landscape contractors in North America. His story has inspired landscapers and hardscapers everywhere.

Today, Bradley helps educate others on best practices for building better businesses. Over 2,300 landscape & snow contractors have attended the LMN Live Virtual Workshop series .

Bradley will teach a 3.5-hour virtual workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. Landscapers will learn how to attract and manage ideal customers, forecast next year's profits, shorten sales cycles, invest in equipment, create profitable markups for estimating, and more.

"In the past year, we saw incredible resilience from the landscape business community. We want to make sure these business owners are prepared and understand LMN is here to help them work smarter, not harder," said Bradley.

The Ultimate Strategic Plan

In addition to the Workshops, Bradley will be leading The Ultimate Strategic Plan program directed at owners and senior managers in the green industry. This free webinar series focuses on different business strategies. Courses start February 4, 2021, and run through the end of March.

Session topics include:

Strategic Planning

Organizational Planning & Accountability Matrix

Business Metrics & Key Performance Indicators

Landscape Crew2Crew Webinars

LMN users can join weekly Crew2Crew Webinars every Monday. Walk contractors through a 30-minute demo where they learn the tips and tricks on making the most of the LMN software. Every session dives into a different software feature.

LMN's New Live Virtual Academy

LMN's trusted Academy courses are available online with the Live Virtual Academy. Taught by LMN Academy Trainers, each session teaches users how the software can take their company to the next level.

Live Virtual Academy classes offer beginner and advanced training to cover everything from budgeting to invoicing and beyond.

Business Inspiration with Landscape Disruptors

Landscape Disruptors has been shaking up the green industry's airwaves. Sponsored by LMN and co-hosted by CEO Mark Bradley and Stanley "Dirt Monkey" Genadek, Landscape Disruptors is in its 4th season.

Visit LMN for the full list of 2021 events.

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $30 billion worth of estimates, capture 50 million individual clock-ins, and support more than 85,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/free/ .

Media Contact:

Jessica Rafaeil

404-936-0191

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN, Inc.