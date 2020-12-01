LMN Announces 2021 Leadership Team, Poised for Growth

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN, North America's B2B SaaS company for the landscape industry, announces new additions to its leadership team. This expansion of LMN's C-suite and executive team results from the technology company's exponential growth and future market expansions.

According to Ibis World, the market size, measured by revenue, of the Landscaping Services industry is $98.7bn in 2020. The market size of the Landscaping Services industry in the US increased faster than the economy overall.

LMN, North America's B2B SaaS company for the landscape industry, announces new additions to its leadership team. This expansion of LMN's C-suite and executive team results from the technology company's exponential growth and future market expansions. (top left to right) Abbey Gilhula, Chief of Staff, Sarah Collins, Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Bradley, CEO & Co-founder, (bottom left to right) David Chalmers, Chief Revenue Officer, and Megan Macaulay, Vice President of Customer Experience.

"2020 has been a growth spurt for LMN, and with that comes the expansion of our leadership team," said Mark Bradley, CEO and co-founder of LMN, also known as the Landscape Management Network. "LMN raised the bar in preparing for 2021 to be our most successful year in building trust and equity in the landscape industry."

LMN Strengthens Leadership Team

David Chalmers - Chief Revenue Officer

David is a seasoned sales leader with a proven track record for growing revenue and building and coaching teams. He has served as LMN's Chief Commercial Officer since 2018, and prior to joining the company, he held global executive roles with Microsoft and Blackberry.

Sarah Collins - Chief Marketing Officer

Sarah brings more than 15 years' experience across the marketing and communications spectrum to the CMO role. Before joining LMN, Sarah served as the Vice President of Social PR at The Buyer Group.

Abbey Gilhula - Chief of Staff

Before joining the landscape software company, she spent 12 years working with Blackberry and its founder's subsequent companies. Gilhula has been dedicated to LMN's growth and success since 2015. She previously served as Vice President of U.S. Operations and the Vice President of Marketing and Strategy, respectively. Through her leadership, LMN opened up training centers in Orlando, Dallas, and Toronto.

Megan Macaulay - Vice President of Customer Experience

Megan joined LMN in 2016 and has played a critical role in the company's development and launch of the LMN Academy programs, including the Academy Classroom and Academy Online. She has served as the Vice President of U.S. Software Implementation since 2018.

Attracting Investors and Scaling Forward

Despite a year of uncertainty, LMN reports one of its best years of growth and acquisition. In May of 2020, Serent Capital, a San Francisco and Austin-based private equity firm, announced its investment in LMN. Despite COVID-19, LMN scaled forward with a mission to provide the landscape business community with the tools, resources, and continued support that they needed for best efficiencies and profitability. Other recent announcements include LMN's latest 20.11 Product Update, ranking in Canadian Business 2020 Growth List , expanding their LMN Academy, and launching a news media platform and podcast Landscape Disruptors.

About LMN

Visit https://golmn.com/ .

Since its founding in 2009, LMN has helped its customers create over $30 billion worth of estimates, capture 50 million individual clock-ins, and support more than 85,000 employees daily through the LMN software.

Contact:

Jess Rafaeil

4049360191

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN

Related Links

https://golmn.com

