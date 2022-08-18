LMN Announces Partnership with Horizon Distributors to Integrate Supply Catalog into LMN to Help Contractors More Easily Access Materials

MARKHAM, ON and COVINGTON, La., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Management Network (LMN) North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company and Horizon Distributors , a large distributor of landscape, equipment, outdoor living and irrigation supplies with locations across 12 states, have announced a partnership to connect the Horizon catalog of products inside the LMN Marketplace .

Horizon Distributors has partnered with LMN to make their catalog products available in the LMN system to landscape business owners.

With the initial launch in Washington and Oregon, the integration will allow contractors to easily add supplies and equipment to job estimates at the click of a mouse, ensuring accurate pricing in estimates and overall efficiencies.

Landscape business owners in the Seattle, Spokane and Portland markets that use LMN as their business management software will now have access to tens of thousands of product SKU with the most up-to-date pricing to add to jobs and can arrange for easy pick-up at a Horizon store closest to each job. The data integration will ensure real-time inventory of products and pricing for contractors at the nearest available store to their jobs.

"The addition of Horizon to the LMN Estimating Marketplace bolsters our commitment to contractors throughout North America who each day need access to accurate and timely material costs to ensure they are pricing their jobs correctly, which helps to provide the best possible service to their customers," said Dave Chalmers, Chief Revenue Officer at LMN. "We know how critical it is for contractors to price every job accurately. Through our partnership, we will be able to provide contractors with seamless digital access to the most up-to-date, and verified material information they need to close the deal."

Horizon will be integrating products green industry professionals quote and use every day into the LMN platform, in an effort to save time and reduce the chance of errors from disconnected systems.

"We're committed to growing our ability to deliver on the needs of our customers, and the partnership with LMN is just one more way we can do this," said Jeffrey Clay, president of Horizon Distributors. "Horizon and LMN are leaders in their respective industries, and by integrating our catalog into their platform, we can simplify the quoting process for thousands of contractors, driving operational efficiency that will help them save time and be more accurate. It's a win for everyone."

To learn more about the integration of LMN and Horizon, visit golmn.com/horizon.

About Horizon Distributors

Horizon Distributors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pool Corporation, is a wholesale distributor of turf irrigation products, outdoor power equipment, fertilizers and allied products serving the professional turf, landscape and golf markets through approximately 80 sales centers throughout the western, southwestern and southeastern U.S. Horizon distributes major national brands including Rain Bird, Hunter, Toro, Exmark, Echo, PBI Gordon, Vista, Unique and FX and landscape maintenance products under its proprietary TurfGro® brand. For more information about Horizon, please visit www.horizononline.com.

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

