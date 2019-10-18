LMN Announces QuickBooks Solution Provider Partnership Bringing Landscapers Best in Business Building Software

MARKHAM, Ontario and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN , Inc., North America's leading provider of B2B landscape business management software and QuickBooks Solution Provider, Muir & Associates , today announced a partnership to bring landscapers the best in business building software, education and dedicated QuickBooks software and support for LMN subscribers.



LMN, Inc., North America's leading provider of B2B landscape business management software and QuickBooks Solution Provider, Muir & Associates, today announced a partnership to bring landscapers the best in business building software, education and dedicated QuickBooks software and support for LMN subscribers. Landscapers new to both platforms can access an exclusive bundle offer. "Landscaping companies generally start as a labor of love and we know owners need support when it comes to the business end of things," said Monica Muir of Muir Associates, an accounting software specialist for landscapers. "As an Elite QuickBooks Solution Provider and a certified LMN consultant, I've seen the impact these two platforms can have on a business' bottom line and this partnership will make it easy for owners to set and reach their goals."

Landscapers new to both platforms can access an exclusive bundle offer . New subscribers can save up to 40 percent off a 12-month subscription to QuickBooks Enterprise and receive a 33 percent discount off a 12-month LMN Pro subscription (not valid for existing QuickBooks Enterprise or LMN Pro subscribers).



Designed for landscapers, LMN manages key functions like budgeting, estimating, scheduling, time tracking and invoicing. Paid subscriptions include integration with QuickBooks for instant syncing of estimates, timesheets and invoices—virtually eliminating double entry and costly mistakes.



LMN's premier subscription, LMN PRO, is the most complete business management software on the market. In addition to budgeting, a CRM, scheduling and timesheets, LMN PRO adds unlimited estimates, invoices and file/photo storage. QuickBooks Enterprise features more extensive reporting, more users, reduced payroll expenses, priority support and more.



"It's trailblazers like Intuit who have paved the way for business software like LMN. Used together, LMN Pro and QuickBooks Enterprise give owners complete confidence in their numbers," said David Chalmers, LMN's Chief Commercial Officer. "This partnership will put hard working landscape businesses on a path to increase profitability, with access to consultants like Muir Associates, a dedicated QuickBooks support team for LMN users and continuing education like our webinar, ' Save Time and Increase Profits with LMN and QuickBooks.'"



