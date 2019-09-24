LMN Hosts Summit Event for Landscape Business Owners, Members, and Partners

MARKHAM, Ontario and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN , Inc., https://golmn.com/ North America's leading provider of B2B landscape business management software, is inviting landscape business owners looking to grow and scale their business to attend the very first LMN User Summit . Timed to coincide with GIE + Expo in Louisville, KY, the landscaping industry's largest trade show, the LMN User Summit will feature a morning of education and insight from landscape industry veterans as well as highly anticipated news on LMN product updates.

LMN User Summit 2019 Speaker Lineup The LMN User Summit will be hosted in Louisville, KY on October 16, 2019.

Who should attend? Landscape business owners, landscaping professionals, LMN members and industry media

Landscape business owners, landscaping professionals, LMN members and industry media When Wednesday, October 16, 2019 , from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

, from Where Marriott Downtown Louisville, 280 W Jefferson St, Louisville, KY

Marriott Downtown Louisville, 280 W Jefferson St, Why Gain landscape professional insights, strategies and motivation

"The LMN User Summit is for landscapers who have goals," said Mark Bradley, LMN CEO, on the upcoming event. "Whether you're looking to build a multi-million dollar company or just want more time with your family, join us to get educated, inspired and ready to take action in your business."

Be the first to know about LMN's groundbreaking updates

LMN User Summit attendees will have the opportunity to learn valuable insights from landscape industry veteran and LMN CEO Mark Bradley, LMN CTO Mike Lysecki as well as successful landscape business owners. Mark Bradley will also be unveiling the largest updates to the LMN software platform since LMN Time and showcase how they will empower landscapers to build better landscape businesses.

"Our team has been working hard to deliver some incredible software updates—all designed to help make the lives of landscapers easier," said LMN CTO Mike Lysecki. "We've also made some big changes to our training programs. From the topics we teach to the way we teach them, the LMN Academy is set to become the gold standard for educating the next generation of landscape professionals."

Get the fuel you need for business success

Following a hearty welcome breakfast at 7:30 a.m., attendees will gain the knowledge and strategies from dynamic landscape experts that they need to close more deals and supercharge their operations. The event will close with an opportunity for networking at 11:30 a.m.

"The Sales Process That Will Close 80% of Your Leads" with LMN CEO, Mark Bradley

"Software Spotlight" with LMN CEO, Mark Bradley

"Mindset, Muscle and Other Ways to Totally Transform Your Landscape Business" with James Lo Monaco of Paul's Best Lawn Care and LMN CTO Mike Lysecki

of Paul's Best Lawn Care and LMN CTO "The Secrets To Growing a Design/Build Company with One Sales Person " with Jason Cromley of Hidden Creek Landscaping Inc.

" with of Hidden Creek Landscaping Inc. "How LMN's New Features Will Supercharge Your Operations" with CTO Mike Lysecki

As space is limited for this free event, we encourage those interested in attending to register as soon as possible: http://golmn.com/events/user-summit-2019/

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is North America's leading provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 40,000 professionals at 4,000 landscape companies across Canada and the US. From budgeting and estimating through to scheduling, time tracking and invoicing, LMN helps build better landscape businesses. Visit www.golmn.com .

