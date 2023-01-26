LMN Introduces Job Costing Advisor for Landscapers

New cost tracking product empowers landscape business owners to make every job profitable, furthering LMN's mission to help landscapers run successful businesses.

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Management Network (LMN), North America's leading landscape business management software company, today launched job costing advisor, a comprehensive real-time cost tracking product making it easy to ensure each job is profitable. Job costing advisor enables granular visibility on labor, materials, equipment, subcontractors and other costs, automatically compares them to the job estimate, and highlights potential issues and recommends actions to improve costing accuracy - in just a few clicks. Job costing advisor complements existing LMN business tools such as Budgeting, Estimating, Time tracking, Invoicing and Payments, making LMN the most comprehensive software suite built by landscapers for landscapers.

LMN's new job costing tool is designed to help landscape business owners drive more profitable business growth.

Empowering landscapers to run successful businesses has always been core to LMN's mission. Job costing advisor makes it possible for everyone, independent of business size, to make more profit.

Job costing advisor allows landscapers, in real time, to have visibility into profit across multiple jobs and adjust pricing, training or processes as needed.

With 40,000 new landscaping companies created every year in North America, the need for a budget-friendly business management software is more crucial than ever. LMN equips owners, crew leaders and team members with tools and built-in benchmarking to make more informed decisions.

"Our new job costing advisor enables landscapers to establish a continuous improvement loop in their business," said Mark Bradley, CEO and Founder of LMN. "It empowers them to make every job profitable and run their business more efficiently, so they can invest in themselves, their team or better equipment that will in turn generate more profit and make their business more sustainable."

Key features:

Track actual net profit including job costs and overhead

Accurate, automated labor costing from Timesheets

Vendor bills for material costs

Simple manual adjustments for inventory and equipment costing

Pricing and Availability:

Job costing advisor is free to start and available immediately to LMN Pro and Pro Plus customers. Additional information is available here .

. Job costing advisor is available at https://golmn.com/pricing .

. LMN Pro plans start at $297 + $19.97 per user, per month.

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and has managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. For more information visit https://golmn.com/.

