LMN Kicks Off 2020 Sharing Inspiration and Education for Landscape Professionals

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN (https://golmn.com/), North America's leading B2B business management software company, announces all new workshops, training courses, and events for landscape professionals to gain the knowledge and access to resources needed to successfully scale their landscape business.

LMN's 2020 calendar includes speaking appearances by LMN's CEO and co-founder, Mark Bradley, one-day educational workshops, and the LMN Academy with both on-line and in-person training courses.

LMN CEO Mark Bradley Speaks

Bradley is a proven thought-leader in the industry. After creating the landscape business software based on his company's need for a product that did not yet exist, he used it to grow his business into one of the Top 100 landscape contractors in North America. His story has inspired landscapers and hardscapers everywhere. Today, Bradley helps educate others on best practices for building better businesses.



Bradley's scheduled appearances include:

Jan. 7, 2020 Landscape Ontario Congress - Art of Scaling: Building a Company Without Working Impossible Hours

Landscape Ontario Congress - Jan. 8, 2020 Landscape Ontario Congress - It's Time! How to Retire Effectively From Your Landscape Business

Landscape Ontario Congress - Jan. 23, 2020 WALP 2020 Conference - Session 1: Building Efficiency Within Your Business; Session 2: Growing Revenue While Building Strong Team Culture

LMN One-Day Workshops 2020 Across US & Canada

LMN is offering a series of one-day workshops across the US and Canada, in which landscaping business owners will learn what it takes to increase profits by 15-20%.

LMN workshops topics include:

Forecast next year's profit

Create markups for estimating

Set wages for staff

Understand how much to invest in equipment

Provide your customers with world-class service

Attract customers

Schedule crews efficiently

The full list of sessions can be found at the LMN website. The tour begins in Tampa, Fl. on Jan. 15 and ends in Nashville, TN on March 31, 2020.

The LMN Academy 2020 In-Person and Online

For customers currently using LMN software who want to up their game in the new year, Bradley says, "The LMN Academy is for you."

As LMN's official learning resource, LMN Academy aims to educate users on the software, so they can optimize, scale and grow their landscape business.

For $396 per student for the week, students receive hands-on training, work directly in their accounts and have the opportunity to network with fellow landscapers from across the continent.

The first released 2020 dates of the LMN Academy in-person training include:

Orlando, Fl. Jan. 13-17, 2020 ( sold out) - February 3-7 , 2020

( - , 2020 Toronto , Ca. Jan. 20-24 , 2020 - February 10-14, 2020

, Ca. , 2020 - Dallas, Tx. Jan. 27-31 , 2020 - February 17-21, 2020

LMN's Newest Addition is Free Online Training with 100+ Classes

Those unable to attend the live academy sessions can utilize LMN's free online training that includes more than 100 e-learning classes for landscape professionals, students, and educators to take at their own pace. LMN Academy's online courses offer the same outline of materials as the in-person training.



LMN FastTrack Lets You Focus on Day-to-Day and the LMN Team Gets You Up and Running

Want it done for you? For landscape business owners needing more help with setting up and optimizing their LMN software account, LMN introduces FastTrack. Starting as low as $399, LMN's FastTrack team takes the guesswork out with perks like a dedicated support manager, 1:1 training, data upload and a ready to use fully integrated account.



