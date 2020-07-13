LMN Launches How to Scale the Perfect Snow Season Events

MARKHAM, ON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's leading B2B business management software company, LMN, Inc. (www.golmn.com), is preparing the industry for the snow season with a series of workshops and informational events to help them make the most of their business. Thousands of landscape and Snow & Ice companies are using LMN to work with real-time information that allow them to manage their businesses efficiently both in the office and on the field.

This year's LMN Snow Workshops are led by CEO and Co-founder Mark Bradley. The workshops will begin on July 15 and run through September 29. The four-hour workshops will run from 9:00 am - 1:30 pm EST each session. In response to the current global pandemic, LMN is offering these workshops for free this year to help support business owners. LMN's Snow Workshops are designed to give snow contractors the tools and tips they need to run a better business using LMN from salt and service tracking to mobile timesheets.

Top-performing snow operators know how to keep customers coming back year after year, and they are not just lucky - they're prepared. LMN's Snow Workshops are designed to give snow contractors the tools and tips they need to run a better business using LMN from salt and service tracking to mobile timesheets.

The public snow removal marke t was estimated to be around $3-4 billion as of 2019, and growing consistently at 3.5%. As businesses grow, LMN is looking to make efficiency their top priority.

LMN's 2020 Guide to Profitable Snow Business Starts Now

This year's LMN Snow Workshops are led by CEO and Co-founder Mark Bradley. The workshops will begin on July 15 and run through September 29. The four-hour workshops will run from 9:00 am - 1:30 pm EST each session. In response to the current global pandemic, LMN is offering these workshops for free this year to help support business owners.

"We want snow and ice contractors to walk away feeling completely confident in their business and the numbers behind them," said Bradley. "The key to a successful snow season is in preparing from all angles, and we want to give contractors a head start."

Snow Season Marketing, Overhead, Response Plans and Optimization

Each workshop will teach contractors how to:

Implement a winning, repeatable sales process for your snow business

Identify high-performing marketing channels

Love your numbers (because they show you costs and opportunities!)

Cover snow equipment, labor, and overhead costs and still price work for profit

Develop competitive and lucrative pricing systems

Create easily accessible snow response plans for each job site

Prevent equipment loss and slip & fall issues

Optimize snow operations

See more information and register for events: http://golmn.com/snow

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is a leading SAAS provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals every day across Canada and the US. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

Contact:

Jess Rafaeil

4049360191

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.golmn.com

