LMN Launches VIP Program for 10 Budding Landscape Business Entrepreneurs

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to showing great landscapers how to become a great business person, LMN CEO Mark Bradley has the program, insights, and software to prove it. LMN Inc. ( https://golmn.com/ ), the leading provider of B2B landscape business management software, is launching its new #LMNVIP program. LMN hand-selected ten landscape industry business owners to document and share their experiences of growing and scaling their business using LMN.

LMN officially announces a landscape industry incubator program focused on how to scale a landscape business. The select group of influential and budding landscape business owners is led by LMN CEO and co-founder Mark Bradley and staff who offer exclusive one-on-one business coaching, expert LMN educational events and Pro access to LMN's landscape business software. "There is more to this program than getting LMN into the right hands," said LMN CEO Mark Bradley. "We want to help these business owners achieve their personal and business goals over the next few years. I plan on working with them throughout the process to help them create their own success stories, and hope that they will inspire other landscape and lawn care business owners with their own stories."

LMN took its VIPs to South Beach Miami, Florida for a three-day kick-off trip spotlighting business education on LMN and its newest updates and how it will impact their business. LMN Bradley led the group to share his experience going from landscape business owner to co-founding the LMN software company.

Who are the #LMNVIPs?

The group in attendance of the #LMNVIP launch event included

Caleb and Brittany Auman of Auman Landscaping LLC,

of Auman Landscaping LLC, Shawn and Savanaha Spencer of Spencer Lawn Care ,

of , Josh Jones of Mass Hardscapes,

of Mass Hardscapes, Blake Albertson of B&B Lawn Care, and

of B&B Lawn Care, and Richey and Jessica Plemons of Plemons Lawn & Landscape.

Additional participants not in attendance include Stanley Genadek of Dirt Monkey University and Andrew Wilson of Cut and Clean LLC.

The LMN Value for VIPs and Customers

The group received first-hand insight from Bradley's personal experience of growing a $50 Million landscape company, TBG, and launching LMN.

Some of the highlights he covered included:

- LMN software ability to help landscapers organize budgets, categorize profits, and drive decisions about overhead and crew members.

- Transparency is important. More referrals drive more business.

- The average deal size is everything. Find your sweet spot in the market.

The biggest takeaway was Bradley's announcement of one-on-one business coaching with each of the groups present at the launch event.

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is a leading provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals every day across Canada and the US. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

