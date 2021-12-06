LMN Named a Certified Great Place to Work in Canada

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Management Network (LMN) https://golmn.com/ , North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Canada, based on results of an employee survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada, the global authority in workplace culture and experiences.

Members of the LMN team attend the 2021 GIE + Expo in Louisville, KY. The LMN team in Markham has seen record growth over the past year and for the first time has been named a Great Place to Work in Canada.

LMN's growing employee base of more than 100 Canadian employees participated in the survey in early November, with more than 80% rating the company as a great place to work. This is the first time LMN has participated in the industry survey of leading employers.

"We are thrilled to make this prestigious list of great companies across Canada based on feedback from our employees," said Mark Bradley, CEO at LMN. "We've worked hard over the past 12 years to create a culture at LMN that is focused on innovation, teamwork, client satisfaction and supporting each other. This recognition is a reminder that as much as we love what we do, our employees love making an impact each day."



LMN has seen dramatic growth over the past 9 months, more than doubling their number of employees and adding a second location in Charlottetown , Prince Edward Island, which opened in September and is home to more than 20 employees already. The software company has also significantly grown its presence in Markham, Ontario, and recently added the team from Greenius Online Training in London, Ontario to its team.

"Our growth is fueled by the demand from our customers," added Bradley, who launched the company in 2009 based on the needs of his landscape business at that time. "It's grown to be the preferred software for thousands of landscape and snow removal companies across North America."

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

