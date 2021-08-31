LMN Opens Office in Charlottetown, PEI; Hosting Job Fair September 14

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN ( https://golmn.com/ ), North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company and a growing employer throughout Canada, today opened its second location in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island (PEI).

An inside look at the new LMN office in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, which will house more than 50 employees by the end of 2021. LMN's team continues to grow. The Canadian-based software provider to the landscape industry will double in size by the end of 2021. It's newest office, located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, is now hiring as it works to fill dozens of open roles.

The new site, centrally located at 45 Queen Street in the historic Welsh and Owen Building in downtown Charlottetown, will house more than 50 employees, including customer service, business development and technology positions. LMN's Chief Technology Officer, Mike Lysecki, will be based at the location, and is thrilled to be part of the PEI community.

"Prince Edward Island and Charlottetown are growing areas for top talent across Canada," said Lysecki, who recently relocated to PEI from Ontario. "The province's proximity to universities and its passionate workforce makes it the perfect place for our expansion."

Job Fair and Open Office Set for September 14

LMN will host a job fair at the new office on Tuesday, September 14 from 3 to 7 pm for open roles. Interested applicants can meet staff, learn about the company, and apply for positions in person.

To learn more about open positions and the job fair, visit golmn.com .

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

