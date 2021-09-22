LMN Pay Launches to Create Better Payment Processing System for Landscapers

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Management Network (LMN) , North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company, is introducing LMN Pay , the company's new payment processing platform within the LMN Customer Portal . The platform has been updated based on feedback from landscape business owners and their customers.

LMN Pay, the new payment processing application from LMN, will be available later this month

LMN Pay provides a frictionless online experience while also helping to improve cash flow and reduce costs through lower fees. The LMN Customer Portal will showcase improved functionality when customers access the system to pay for job invoices, submit work requests, and view jobsite activity photos such as landscaping installation and snow removal.

"We are providing an easy-to-use, secure payment system for all transactions using LMN Pay," said Mike Lysecki, Chief Technology Officer at LMN. "This delivers on our mission to help landscape business owners reduce costs and drive operational improvements."

The new platform is supported by LMN's payment team, who are available to answer questions during normal business hours from both customers as well as landscaping business owners.

Other benefits to LMN Pay include:

Quick & Easy Sign-Up - LMN Pay provides a quick and easy way for landscapers to enable credit card payments on the LMN platform. The process takes less than 10 minutes and has eliminated the need for complex paperwork and multiple signatures.

- LMN Pay provides a quick and easy way for landscapers to enable credit card payments on the LMN platform. The process takes less than 10 minutes and has eliminated the need for complex paperwork and multiple signatures. Affordable Pricing - LMN Pay offers simple flat rate transaction pricing with no set-up or cancellation fees plus eliminates bank deposit and chargeback fees.

LMN Pay will be released with the upcoming LMN Product Update launching in September.

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

Contact:

Matt Braun

Vice President, Communications, LMN

414-975-8831

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN

Related Links

http://www.golmn.com

