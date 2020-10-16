LMN Ranks 106 Fastest-Growing Software Company in 2020 Growth List

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Business and Maclean's announces the 2020 Growth List, ranking LMN as the 106 fastest growing software company. LMN (www.golmn.com), North America's leading B2B business management software company, earned their position on the coveted list at 106 out of over 400 Canadian businesses recognized this year

The annual Growth List ranks Canadian businesses across different industries on five-year revenue growth. The winners are featured in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine, as well as an online feature on Canadianbusiness.com and Growth500.ca

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

"Our mission has always been to help landscape and snow businesses grow and scale and put our customers first," said Mark Bradley, CEO and Co-founder of LMN. "This recognition is an honor and proves that our collective efforts to impact green and snow industry business owners beyond our borders are making a difference."

"It's incredible to see the software space across Canada continue to grow," said LMN Chief Technology Officer Mike Lysecki on the prestigious recognition, "and to be included among the country's top-performing businesses is an honor and a win for the LMN family."

LMN's proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 users every day across Canada and the US. From budgeting and estimating through to scheduling, time tracking, and invoicing, LMN helps build better landscape businesses with software that grows profit, confidence, and freedom and training opportunities through the LMN Academy.

About the Growth List

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN is a leading SAAS provider of business management software for landscape and snow business professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals every day across Canada and the US. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

Contact:

Jess Rafaeil

4049360191

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN, Inc.

