LMN Software Transforms the Crew Experience

View Logged Time by Crew Leads: Easily access logged hours.

Snapshot of Hours Worked: Quickly see hours worked.

Read-Only Access to Job and Schedule Information: Stay informed about job details.

Access Job History: Review past job details (with permission).

Greenius Training: Integrated training within the app.

"With LMN Crew 2.0, we're breaking down barriers and empowering every crew member with the tools and visibility they need to succeed. This release represents our commitment to fostering a collaborative and efficient work environment where everyone can thrive," said Mark Bradley, CEO of LMN Software. "We built LMN Crew because clear communication between the office and field crews is vital to the success of your landscape company. Not only that, but sharing information with crew members is how we can professionalize landscape labor and drive the industry toward an apprenticeship model. When crews have more information, they're more engaged and more invested in your company's success – because they can see how they fit into the bigger picture."

The new version of the LMN Crew app is designed to help crew members excel, gain visibility into their schedule and hours, and achieve their goals. They are now able to:

View Work Schedule: Access a read-only view of the day's schedule, route, or job.

Efficient Task Execution: Access task instructions, history, and photos without needing to consult the Crew Lead.

Verify Logged Hours: Track time logged throughout the day and view hours for current and past pay periods.

Integrating Greenius training into the LMN Crew app for users with a linked Greenius account marks a milestone for LMN. Features include:

Assigned Training: Crew leads and members can take assigned training and complete quizzes without leaving LMN Crew.

On-site Training: Access training checklists, host tailgate talks, and conduct 15-minute reviews directly from the app.

Surveys: Capture employee surveys to close the loop on culture and performance management.

"Integrating Greenius training into the LMN Crew app is a game-changer for landscape and snow teams in the field. It allows seamless access to essential training materials, ensuring crew members are always equipped with the knowledge they need to perform their best," said Mike Lysecki, CTO of LMN Software.

About Landscape Management Network (LMN)

Landscape Management Network (LMN) is the industry leader for landscape business software and crew training. Since its founding in 2009, LMN has provided landscapers across North America with the tools they need to build a successful business. Built for landscapers by landscapers, LMN offers a complete suite of software that covers everything from budgeting and job estimates to employee management and education.

LMN has helped tens of thousands of businesses ranging from design companies to national lawn maintenance providers create more than $51 billion worth of estimates, price out more than $25 billion in contracts, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and manage more than 245,000 employees.

CEO and co-founder Mark Bradley built LMN based on a need he saw within his own landscape company, TBG Landscape, for powerful software that would help him manage the mountains of paperwork and administrative tasks the multi-million dollar company was regularly encountering. He brings decades of industry-leading experience to LMN, ensuring that it's a platform that drives businesses to further success.

For more information on LMN, visit golmn.com.

