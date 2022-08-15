LMN To Host 30 In-Person Workshops From September through November Across US, Canada

CEO Mark Bradley to lead 8-hour, Build a Better Landscape Business workshops across 20 states and provinces

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Management Network (LMN) North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company, announced that it will host 30 " Build a Better Landscaping Business" workshops from September through November across the United States and Canada. The full day (8 hour) workshops are designed to help landscape business owners of all sizes learn how to deploy the right strategies and tactics to see their businesses experience unmatched growth.

Mark Bradley, CEO and founder of LMN, will lead each workshop.

The in-person sessions will be hosted and facilitated by LMN founder and former landscape business owner Mark Bradley, who grew a small landscaping business in Toronto into a large-scale company that generated more than $30 million in annual sales.

Each session comes at a cost of only $99, which includes free access to the free version of LMN Pro, the company's leading business management software for the green industry, plus complimentary lunch.

Sessions will be held across 20 states and five provinces across Canada. The first training session is scheduled for September 7 in Austin, Texas, with 1-2 sessions each week through November, with the final two scheduled sessions in Sacramento and San Jose, California.

"After more than two years, we couldn't be more excited to bring back our popular workshop series to business owners and customers throughout the U.S. and Canada," said Mark Bradley, CEO. "We've heard from so many business owners on how valuable they found landscape business planning sessions. COVID forced us to shift to a more remote learning environment since 2020, but we can't wait to reconnect with so many passionate men and women who work in the green industry this fall."

Dates, times and registration on each session can be found at https://golmn.com/workshops/landscaping-business-plan-workshops/ .

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/.

