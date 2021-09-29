LMNTRIX Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named LMNTRIX to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 ( http://www.msspalert.com/top250 ).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"The traditional log and compliance-oriented managed security services and alert-driven detection has been quickly outpaced by increasingly sophisticated adversaries using constantly evolving methods of attack. To keep up, enterprises need to go beyond basic alerting and chasing false-positives and enlist MDR providers that evolve just as quickly. As new MDR vendors compete for mindshare and dollars with similar-sounding offerings, it can be difficult to distinguish which ones provide definitive detection and response capabilities. The research compiled by AfterNines and MSSP Alert research, provide customers with a way to understand and evaluate MDR options" said Carlo Minassian, Founder & CEO, LMNTRIX.

"True outcome oriented MDR providers blend technology with human expertise in tracking and spotting novel TTPs to validate, investigate, contain and remediate threats. Organizations should understand the importance of focusing on intelligence-driven and context-aware hunting, analytics, investigation and response using purpose-built technology. Organizations should only consider a trusted MDR provider with solutions tailored to their needs. And every dollar spent on such services should translate directly into reduced business risk using demonstrable security outcome. Make sure your MDR provider is up to the challenge."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate LMNTRIX on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate in revenue for 2021, up 16% from in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report. Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.

: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries. Profits : 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.

: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020. Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.

In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report. New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250 .

About LMNTRIX

LMNTRIX Active Defense is a managed detection, investigation and response service that leverages industry-recognized cyber security expertise and threat intelligence to accelerate detection and investigation of cyber-attacks.

LMNTRIX is the leader in intelligence led security-as-a-service. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, LMNTRIX offers a single MDR solution called Active Defense that blends our cyber defense platform called LMNTRIX XDR with innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence and world-renowned Cyber Defence Centers. With this approach, LMNTRIX eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent and respond to cyberattacks. Our service differentiators include:

LMNTRIX XDR natively unifies Machine and Underground Intelligence, NGAV, EDR, NDR, Network Forensics, UEBA and Deception Everywhere with completely automated attack validation, investigation, containment, and remediation on a single, intuitive platform.

LMNTRIX Tech Stack is a powerful proprietary threat detection stack that is deployed onsite, behind existing controls. It's made up of network sensors, endpoint agents and deceptions everywhere. It combines multiple threat detection systems, with machine learning, threat intel, correlation, static file analysis, heuristics, and behavior and anomaly detection techniques to find threats in real-time. It decreases alarm fatigue by automatically determining which alerts should be elevated to security events, and reduces false positives by requiring consensus across detection.

LMNTRIX Cyber Defense Centers - A global network of cyber defense centers that are complemented by our local partner SOCs, with highly trained and certified intrusion analysts who provide constant vigilance and on-demand analysis of your networks. Our intrusion analysts monitor your networks and endpoints 24x7, applying the latest intelligence and proprietary methodologies to look for signs of compromise. When a potential compromise is detected, the team performs an in- depth analysis on affected systems to confirm the breach. When data theft or lateral movement is imminent, our endpoint containment feature makes immediate reaction possible by quarantining affected hosts, whether they are on or off your corporate network while our automated network containment feature blocks the threat traversing your Firewalls or through our integration with cloud security solutions such as Zscaler, Netskope and Cisco Umbrella. This significantly reduces or eliminates the consequences of a breach.

To view the full 2021 Top 250 MSSPs list by MSSP Alert, visit https://www.msspalert.com/top250/

