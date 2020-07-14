LMS Reinforcing Steel named in Class Action Lawsuit Filed by its' Employees

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 17th, 2020, LMS Reinforcing Steel USA, LP (LMS) has been served with a class action lawsuit filed by employees of the company. Class Members are current or former hourly iron worker employees of LMS who claim to be victims of wage-theft by the company. They are seeking damages, penalties, interest, restitution and injunctive relief. Class Members are alleging violations of the California Labor Code; Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Order 16; and, California Business and Professions Code 17200.

The California and Vicinity District Council of Iron Workers has fought to raise standards with workers in the California construction industry for many years. The California and Vicinity District Council of Iron Workers recently won a $300,000 class action settlement for ironworkers who were being similarly mistreated at Millennium Reinforcing. Wage violations, poor safety and working conditions are commonplace in the construction industry, leaving workers no option but to fight for changes at their employer. The California and Vicinity District Council of Iron Workers stands with iron workers of LMS in their fight for changes at LMS.

District Council President and General Vice President Don Zampa said, "The Ironworkers Union has proudly stood beside unrepresented Iron Workers in their struggles for better treatment, pay, safety and working conditions from employers like LMS. Our Union is committed to ensuring ALL workers in the Ironworking industry receive the wages and the respect they've earned and are entitled to under California State laws."

Contact: Donald A. Zampa, President

District Council of Iron Workers, California and Vicinity

Ph: (510) 724-9277

SOURCE Ironworkers California & Vicinity District Council