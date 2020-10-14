LMS365 and Go1 Partner to Seamlessly Deliver Best-in-Class Training Content

AARHUS, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the multiple challenges businesses face with training and skills development, Go1 and LMS365 have partnered to offer access from the LMS365 platform to the Go1 Content Hub. Through this partnership, announced today by LMS365, organizations across industries can now offer best-in-class training content to all their employees through Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online.

Keeping training content up to date and relevant for changing needs can be time-consuming and costly. Add to this the burden of sourcing and procuring content from multiple providers on an ongoing basis. Finally, when it comes to delivering and tracking learning, organizations are challenged to provide seamless, engaging learning experiences for employees.

This partnership represents two industry-leading learning providers coming together: The Go1 Content Hub is the largest curated eLearning library from the world's top training providers, and LMS365 is the only learning solution offered through Microsoft 365 and Teams. Benefits of the partnership include:

Learners and employees can easily find the most relevant training content they need in the flow of their daily work, making learning an integral part of everyday life .

. As the world's largest marketplace of training, Go1 provides organizations across industries with instant access to thousands of training courses , sourced from over 100 of the world's best training content providers, including Skillsoft, edX and PureSafety.

, sourced from over 100 of the world's best training content providers, including Skillsoft, edX and PureSafety. Given the collaborative nature of LMS365 and Microsoft Teams, the most relevant training content can be shared and recommended amongst users, thereby organically propagating the acquisition of key skills throughout the entire organization.

Basem Emera, Head of Revenue Operations at Go1, said: "The pandemic has heightened the need for training and upskilling as organizations shift to new ways of doing business. They need relevant, easy-to-access content, and an efficient way to deliver learning that keeps employees engaged and connected now more than ever. We're excited to address this challenge head-on through our integration with LMS365."

Christopher Rousset, regional director, Americas for LMS365, said: "We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Go1. Now, LMS365 customers have the opportunity to integrate content from the world's largest digital content library in a structured and seamless way. Through this integration, organizations can keep up with the dynamic skill needs of their employees with best-in-class training content available through Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online."

About LMS365:

LMS365 has 700+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Office 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: LMS365.com

