LMS365 and Orchestry forge partnership to elevate digital employee onboarding experience

News provided by

LMS365

09 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

AARHUS, Denmark, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, a leading provider of modern learning management solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Orchestry, a complete empowerment, adoption, and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT Administrators with Microsoft 365 end-users in mind. This partnership is aimed at revolutionizing the learning experience for organizations looking for added support with leveraging Office 365 tools.

LMS365 has built a reputation for delivering immersive and all-encompassing learning management solutions, empowering organizations to deliver effective learning experiences in the flow of work. The partnership with Orchestry will further enhance LMS365's capabilities by bringing order and simplicity to the digitalized modern workplace while boosting the organization, productivity, and management of digital employee onboarding.

Employee onboarding made simple

The joint efforts of LMS365 and Orchestry will enable organizations to take the guesswork out of which Microsoft 365 tool is best to use when and for what to gain maximum efficiency. When it comes to enhancing the digital employee onboarding process, Orchestry's expertise is invaluable and will bring much needed simplicity to the sometimes-overwhelming training space.

"By combining the powerful LMS365 and Orchestry platforms, we are able to better support organizations of all sizes in streamlining processes, delivering engaging onboarding journeys, and driving productivity on the Microsoft 365 workplace platform. We're thrilled to walk alongside Orchestry in this transformative journey of leveraging Microsoft 365 tools to enhance the employee onboarding experience." – Rich Hawks, Microsoft Co-Sell & Partner Sales Director Americas, LMS365

For more information on LMS365, Orchestry, and how the two organizations are working together to advance the digital onboarding experience, consider attending this upcoming webinar on Employee Onboarding Best Practices Using Microsoft 365.

About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower organizations in the modern digital workplace through learning so that everyone can #LearnLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based learning platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners, makes LMS365 more than just a platform for employee learning and training management; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning solution for the digital age. For more information about LMS365, visit www.lms365.com. To learn more about becoming an LMS365 partner visit https://lms365.com/partners/. https://lms365.com/partners/

About Orchestry

Orchestry makes work simple in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption and standardization platform. Built by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organizations formulate a roadmap of "what to use when" in Microsoft 365 through increasing technology adoption, empowering governance and simplifying provisioning organization-wide. Learn more: www.orchestry.com.

Contact: 
Jamie Hornberger
[email protected]

SOURCE LMS365

Also from this source

LMS365 Raises $20 Million Growth Round to Fuel Expansion

LMS365 strengthens the employee learning experience with upcoming LinkedIn Learning integration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.