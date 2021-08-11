LMS365 Continues Growth in US Public Sector and Welcomes New Hire to Further Expansion

EDGEWATER, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, one of the fastest-growing cloud-based learning platforms in the market today, announced the appointment of David Merrell as Public Sector Sales Manager. David's hiring comes as LMS365 continues its growth in the U.S. public sector.

The company welcomes David as it further expands the current success of LMS365 in the U.S. to support the training and learning development needs of U.S. government organizations, ranging from state and local level entities to Federal and DoD agencies. LMS365 supports over 50,000 users in the public sector/government clients in the U.S.

David brings more than 20 years of sales experience in enterprise software, cloud, and SaaS solutions to the public sector in addition to commercial enterprise sectors. This includes 15 years of experience building high value partner alliances with Microsoft, global system integrators, value-added resellers, and federal consulting companies. In his previous role, David focused on helping organizations implement multi-cloud/hybrid cloud, digital transformation, and IT modernization strategies. In his new role, he will lead the growth of LMS365 within the Azure Government Cloud.

David Merrell, public sector sales manager, LMS365, said: "What drew me to LMS365 is that their cloud-based learning platform fully integrates with Microsoft Modern Workplace. This enables public institutions to plug-in an enterprise class learning solution in a secure and trusted environment that users are already familiar with. With LMS365, organizations are ready to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the workforce and ensure their employees have the right training and certification to effectively perform their responsibilities."

Christopher Rousset, managing director, Americas, LMS365, said: "The growth that LMS365 has experienced over the past year underlines the dawn of the hybrid workplace for the public sector. Organizations are faced with the challenge of meeting the needs of a new workforce that divides its time between the office and other locations. We are excited to have David join the team and help us further expand our efforts in the public sector."

LMS365 has 800+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Platform in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: www.LMS365.com

