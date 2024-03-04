LMS365 Recognized as Strong Performer in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems Market

Building on 50% Year Over Year Growth, Europe's #1 HR Analyst Recognizes LMS365 a "Strong Performer" As Organizations Modernize Workforce Learning and Performance Optimization

AARHUS, Denmark, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, the only AI-powered workplace learning, engagement and performance platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, is proud to announce its placement as a "Strong Performer" in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. This prestigious recognition underscores LMS365's commitment of bringing together learning, performance and engagement with its purpose-built platform that enables businesses to optimize employee success and achieve greater business outcomes.

Building on last year's placement as "Solid Performer", LMS365 advanced to the Strong Performer category of the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems which further solidifies the company's dedication of providing customers with a suite of AI-powered human productivity tools that unlock the full potential of every employee. As highlighted by Fosway, LMS365 has proven its ability to deliver a low total cost of ownership compared to alternatives in the market, while receiving the highest levels of trust and validation from IT due to the ease implementation and scale in the Microsoft eco-system of applications.

"This year's Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems highlights the growth of innovation across both internal learning and the extended enterprise," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "LMS365's growth and performance reflects the need for a personalized learning experience that is equipped to scale across the European and global markets, and I congratulate them on their progression to a Strong Performer for 2024."

Strong Performers, as classified by Fosway Group–Europe's leading HR industry analyst, are distinguished by their exceptional performance, offering a comprehensive suite of capabilities tailored to meet the complex needs of enterprise-scale customers. Strong Performers, like LMS365, consistently exhibit market excellence and receive strong advocacy from their customers. As a result, they are often the top choice for organizations seeking strategic HR technology solutions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again by the industry's gold standard for leading-edge HR, talent and next generation learning technology," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of LMS365. "Our placement as a Strong Performer reflects our ongoing commitment to product innovation, as well as LMS365's ability to meet the diverse needs of customers both large and small who rely on Microsoft. We are grateful to have earned the trust of many HR and IT leaders who empower us to push the boundaries of what's possible for HR operations, talent development and the success of every employee."

About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower people and organizations in the modern digital workplace through employee development and performance management so that everyone can #SucceedLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based, AI-powered learning, performance, and engagement platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners makes LMS365 more than just a platform for human success; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning, engagement, and performance solution for the digital age. LMS365 is proud to be Globally Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the leading authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. For more information, visit LMS365.com.

About Fosway

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principle learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

