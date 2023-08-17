LMS365 Welcomes Microsoft Veteran, David Willis, to the Board of Directors

LMS365

17 Aug, 2023

AARHUS, Denmark, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, the leading learning management solution integrated within Microsoft Teams, is delighted to announce the appointment of David Willis to its board of directors. With nearly 3 decades of experience at Microsoft, Willis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive LMS365's growth and innovation. 

During his tenure at Microsoft, David (Dave) Willis served for close to 30 years in executive roles with a primary focus on SMB, Partners, Channels, and enterprise applications. He played a pivotal role in overseeing the exponential growth of the North American SMB business from $4 billion to $8 billion in 4 years, while spearheading the transition from on-premise to cloud-based solutions. Willis also led the expansion of both the Dynamics business and the ISV ecosystem at Microsoft. He also played a key role in building a partner co-selling engine, enabling Microsoft partners to co-sell with Microsoft sellers leading to tens of thousands of co-sell deals. Dave currently serves as board member at Henson Group, MCA Group and PAX8. 

"LMS365 has built a powerful category-defining learning management platform that is deeply integrated with Microsoft Teams and led by an exceptional leadership team. With over 350 million Microsoft 365 users, they have an incredible opportunity to capitalize on the excitement and penetration of the Microsoft 365 platform to deliver tremendous value to customers and continue their rapid growth," shares Dave. "I'm confident my deep experience and understanding of the Microsoft partner eco-system will help LMS365 achieve their aspirations."

Rasmus Holst, CEO of LMS365, expressed his enthusiasm for Willis joining the board, stating, "Dave's expertise, particularly focused on B2B and his extensive knowledge of the ISV programs, will undoubtedly enhance our business. We expect Dave's arrival to drive further improvements as we continue our rapid growth trajectory." 

Willis joins LMS365 at an opportune time, as the company is experiencing remarkable expansion and recently secured a strategic investment from Blue Cloud Ventures. This appointment further strengthens the leadership team, positioning LMS365 for continued success. 

"The culture at Microsoft is based on a concept termed the 'growth mindset' which is all about lifelong learning in order to continue to improve and perform at a high level." Dave continues, "The LMS365 solution aligns very well with the growth mindset as it makes it very easy for employees to access role-specific learning content in order to maximize their performance. And the exciting industry-leading AI technology coming from Microsoft will be leveraged by the LMS365 platform to deliver even more value to customers."

"This is the best we could wish for" closes Chairman Lars Damsgaard Andersen. "I witnessed to the rise of Navision together with Microsoft, and LMS365 feels a lot like that right now. In Dave we added a very seasoned executive – but we also add a person with genuine interest in the team and making us all better. This is a perfect match on all levels."

Dave joins the board formally on August 1st

About LMS365
At LMS365, we aim to empower organizations in the modern digital workplace through learning so that everyone can #LearnLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based, AI-powered learning platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners, makes LMS365 more than just a platform for employee learning and training management; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning solution for the digital age. 

