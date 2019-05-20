LMS50 Announces New Online Employee Training Courses

DAVIDSON, N.C., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new LMS50.com titles include:

I got promoted, now what?

Confined Spaces

Corporate Responsibility (Sarbanes-Oxley)

"We are delighted to announce the addition of these new online employee training courses," said Jennifer Kicinski, LMS50.com's Director of Client Care. "Two of these new online courses provide a cost-efficient way for businesses to increase the effectiveness of their manager cadre. In particular, our new Corporate Responsibility module has been designed to educate managers on the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. The other new manager title was created to assist newly-promoted managers in making the transition from peer to supervisor. Lastly, our new Confined Spaces course helps businesses meet a specific OSHA-mandated employee safety training requirement."

LMS50.com is affiliate-friendly. If you are already providing business services, and especially if you are a safety or human resources professional, check us out at LMS50.com. You can set up a portal account at no charge and immediately begin re-selling our employee training courses.

LMS50 Corporation is a veteran-owned online employee training business specializing in small business safety and human resources training. The easy-to-use LMS50.com online training portal is a cost-efficient solution for small business employee training. Learning Managers can establish and configure their LMS50.com portal account for free and no payment is due until a training plan has been developed and launched.

CAGE Code 860Q7 DUNS Number 109515339

https://lms50.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12770552

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE LMS50 Corporation

Related Links

http://lms50.com

