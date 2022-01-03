LMS50.com Announces 2022 Online Course Pricing
Company launching date-based expiration tracking service later this month
Jan 03, 2022, 09:04 ET
DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to announce the addition of new online employee training courses and standardized pricing at $9.99 for all of our online courses," said Mark Thorpe, LMS50.com's President. "Our 2022 pricing is business-friendly, and the new online courses provide a cost-efficient way for businesses to remain OSHA-compliant while efficiently increasing workplace safety for their employees."
New Courses for 2022:
- Preventing Sexual Harassment
- Conflict Resolution
- Preventing Workplace Violence
- Safety Data Sheets
- Electrical Safety in the Office
- Ladder Safety
- Trip and Fall Protection
For a full list of LMS50 courses, please click over to https://www.LMS50.com
"Later this month, the Company will roll out a companion service, a compliance portal for Qualification Expiration Tracking, Alerting, and Reporting at https://www.QETaRS.com," Mr. Thorpe added. "This new date-based business expiration tracking service will provide a very useful and fairly-priced way for businesses to maintain compliance visibility. Going forward, our clients will know for a certainty about upcoming expirations in employee training intervals, user-definable expirations for people and assets, qualification deadlines, important regulatory filings, and the like."
LMS50.com offers a valuable mix of H.R. and safety online course titles and the portal is affiliate-friendly. If you are already providing business services, and especially if you are a safety or human resources professional, check us out at LMS50.com. You can set up your own portal account at no charge and immediately begin re-selling our employee training courses for a profit.
For corporate training professionals, the LMS50 portals can privately host your SCORM packages, giving you absolute control over your intended audience.
LMS50 Corporation is a veteran-owned compliance and employee training business focused on small businesses. The easy-to-use LMS50.com and upcoming QETaRS.com portal provide cost-efficient solutions for small business employee training and compliance tracking.
For more information, check out our web presence links below:
https://www.LMS50.com
https://www.QETaRS.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1350636825370893/
https://www.reddit.com/r/QETaRS/
https://twitter.com/QETaRS_com
https://www.facebook.com/LMS50-Corporation-Online-Employee-Training-571815323278205
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12899508
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE LMS50 Corporation
Share this article