LMS50.com Announces 2022 Online Course Pricing

DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to announce the addition of new online employee training courses and standardized pricing at $9.99 for all of our online courses," said Mark Thorpe, LMS50.com's President. "Our 2022 pricing is business-friendly, and the new online courses provide a cost-efficient way for businesses to remain OSHA-compliant while efficiently increasing workplace safety for their employees."



New Courses for 2022:

Preventing Sexual Harassment

Conflict Resolution

Preventing Workplace Violence

Safety Data Sheets

Electrical Safety in the Office

Ladder Safety

Trip and Fall Protection

For a full list of LMS50 courses, please click over to https://www.LMS50.com

"Later this month, the Company will roll out a companion service, a compliance portal for Qualification Expiration Tracking, Alerting, and Reporting at https://www.QETaRS.com," Mr. Thorpe added. "This new date-based business expiration tracking service will provide a very useful and fairly-priced way for businesses to maintain compliance visibility. Going forward, our clients will know for a certainty about upcoming expirations in employee training intervals, user-definable expirations for people and assets, qualification deadlines, important regulatory filings, and the like."

LMS50.com offers a valuable mix of H.R. and safety online course titles and the portal is affiliate-friendly. If you are already providing business services, and especially if you are a safety or human resources professional, check us out at LMS50.com. You can set up your own portal account at no charge and immediately begin re-selling our employee training courses for a profit.

For corporate training professionals, the LMS50 portals can privately host your SCORM packages, giving you absolute control over your intended audience.

LMS50 Corporation is a veteran-owned compliance and employee training business focused on small businesses. The easy-to-use LMS50.com and upcoming QETaRS.com portal provide cost-efficient solutions for small business employee training and compliance tracking.



