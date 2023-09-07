LMU and Los Angeles Rams Kick Off the 2023-24 Academic Year and NFL Season with Multi-Year Partnership

News provided by

Loyola Marymount University

07 Sep, 2023, 17:37 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams today announced a partnership, making LMU the Official Higher Education Partner of the Rams.

"As we merge the rigor of academia with that of the gridiron, we empower our students to grow, learn, and compete as champions," said LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. "Joining forces with the Rams, a team and organization that exemplifies on-field prowess and off-field astuteness, solidifies our collective excellence."

Continue Reading
Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff (left) and LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. (right) flanked by LMU mascot Iggy the Lion and Rams mascot Rampage.
Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff (left) and LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. (right) flanked by LMU mascot Iggy the Lion and Rams mascot Rampage.
Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams have entered into a historic partnership that will make LMU the exclusive higher education partner of the Rams.
Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams have entered into a historic partnership that will make LMU the exclusive higher education partner of the Rams.
Loyola Marymount University and Los Angeles Rams leaders gathered on the LMU campus in Los Angeles to celebrate the partnership.
Loyola Marymount University and Los Angeles Rams leaders gathered on the LMU campus in Los Angeles to celebrate the partnership.

Watch videos about the partnership and the kickoff event 

With the top-ranked university teaming up with the professional football organization, the partnership will create educational opportunities for both LMU students and faculty as well as Rams players, coaches and staff. LMU and the Rams will work together to enhance the student experience with education initiatives; mentorship, internship, and career opportunities; access to case studies as part of sports and entertainment courses; and in-class appearances by Rams executives. 

"We are thrilled to welcome LMU to the Rams family and are proud to bring football back to campus," said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. "With our stadium a few miles from campus, our deep roots in Los Angeles, and our shared commitment to our city, this is a perfect partnership. We are looking forward to building together impactful programs that will benefit both members of the LMU community as well as our players, coaches and staff." 

As part of the partnership, LMU and the Rams will debut co-branded campaigns in the L.A. region, LMU visibility at SoFi Stadium, and across Rams social and digital channels. 

The Rams and LMU kicked off the partnership on LMU's campus as part of their weekly Wellness Wednesday series. Snyder and Demoff were joined by Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince and several Rams staff who are LMU alumni. Students had the opportunity to take photos with Rams mascot Rampage, LMU mascot Iggy the Lion, and the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders, as well as with the Rams championship trophies from the 1999 and 2021 seasons.

During the festivities, the Rams and LMU announced "LMU Day at the Rams," which will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3, when the Rams host Cleveland. As part of the day, LMU will have an activation space on site for fans to interact with and LMU content will be featured in-game on the Infinity Screen. In addition, LMU alumni and students will have the opportunity to access an exclusive discount to tickets to that game as well as participate in LMU hospitality on site.

About Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University is a top-ranked national university by U.S. News and World Report, which places LMU among the top five Jesuit universities in the country and in the top six private universities in California. Founded in 1911, LMU is a Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount university with more than 6,500 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students. LMU offers 55 undergraduate majors and 58 minor programs, along with 46 master's degree programs, three doctorate programs and 14 credential/authorization programs. LMU's intercollegiate athletics teams compete in the West Coast Conference with 20 Division I and varsity sports.

LMU news and events are found at: www.lmu.edu/news.

About the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

Media Contact: 
[email protected]

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University

Also from this source

LMU Names Rosemarie Rae as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.