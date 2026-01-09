LMU College of Business Administration Kicks Off Centennial Year at SoFi Stadium, Hosted by Office Beacon

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Marymount University's College of Business Administration (CBA) officially launched its centennial year with a special event at SoFi Stadium on January 4, hosted alongside industry partner Office Beacon.

The gathering brought together LMU and Office Beacon leaders – including LMU President Thomas Poon, CBA Dean Dayle Smith, and Office Beacon CEO Pranav Dalal – to mark the beginning of CBA's 100th anniversary celebration while also recognizing Office Beacon's milestone 25th year in operation.

LMU President Thomas Poon and LMU CBA Dean Dayle Smith celebrate CBA’s 100th anniversary with LMU and Office Beacon teams at SoFi Stadium.

"We're proud to commemorate CBA's centennial and reflect on what our history, legacy, and future mean for LMU and the broader Los Angeles business community," said Dean Smith. "For 100 years, CBA has developed ethical leaders in Los Angeles and beyond. Launching this milestone year in partnership with our most valued supporters from CBA and Office Beacon reflects the collaborative spirit that has long defined our approach to business education."

Dalal serves on the CBA Dean's Executive Council, a group of industry leaders who provide strategic guidance on college priorities, emerging opportunities, and the evolving global business landscape.

"LMU College of Business Administration's centennial honors a legacy of principled leadership and future impact," said Dalal. "I am honored to kick off the centennial celebrations while also jointly marking Office Beacon's own 25-year journey, built on developing people, creating opportunity, and scaling globally with purpose—making it especially meaningful to stand alongside LMU at this milestone moment."

The January event marked the start of the College of Business Administration's yearlong centennial celebration, with additional signature events, partnerships, and programming to be announced throughout 2026.

About LMU College of Business Administration

For a century, the College of Business Administration has built a national reputation for developing impactful leaders and bold innovators. CBA is known for its top-ranked programs, academic rigor, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to business ethics, sustainability, and social justice. The student experience is invigorated by real-world learning opportunities across the city of Los Angeles and beyond – internships, industry mentors, business case competitions, global conferences, networking events, and more. CBA is powered by its mission to advance knowledge and develop business leaders with moral courage and creative confidence to be a force for good in the global community. Learn more at cba.lmu.edu .

About Office Beacon

Office Beacon is a global leader in providing remote staffing solutions, offering a wide range of services to businesses across various industries. With a focus on delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions, Office Beacon helps companies optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth. The company operates from offices in India, the Philippines, and South Africa, employing over 5,500 full-time staff worldwide. For more information about Office Beacon and its services, please visit officebeacon.com .

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University