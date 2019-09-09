LMU Debuts at No. 64 on U.S. News & World Report's List of Best National Universities

"This new ranking reaffirms our soaring achievements and growing renown, fueled by our highly esteemed faculty and diverse student body," said LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. "LMU is recognized with the nation's best universities because our academic and creative excellence, in concert with our mission and location, position our students for global impact."

Earlier this year, the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education recognized LMU's commitment to high-level research and its growth in doctoral degrees by designating it a high-research doctoral university. LMU offers doctorate degrees in educational leadership for social justice and juridical science at LMU's Loyola Law School.

"LMU is led and supported by world-class faculty that engage undergraduate and graduate students in their internationally recognized research, scholarship, and creative works," said Executive Vice President and Provost Thomas Poon, Ph.D. "This ranking reflects what we have always known: Any conversation about the best universities in the country must include LMU."

Poon also cited LMU faculty's success in attracting external research funding, from sources that include the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, California Department of Public Health, Lilly Endowment, Inc., U.S. Department of Education, Fletcher Jones Foundation, USDA, Sobrato Family Foundation, and many others.

The latest U.S. News & World Report ranking comes on the heels of a newly released list by the Times Higher Education and The Wall Street Journal, which ranks LMU in the top 100 four-year colleges and universities nationwide. Additionally, Forbes ranks LMU in the top quarter of U.S. colleges, and the Chronicle of Higher Education named LMU a top producer of Fulbright scholars.

