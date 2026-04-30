LMU Names Cindy Galindo as SVP for University Advancement

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Marymount University today announced the appointment of Cindy Galindo, a distinguished Southern California philanthropic leader, as senior vice president for University Advancement, effective July 1.

Cindy Galindo will join Loyola Marymount University as Senior Vice President for University Advancement. She brings a record of leading high-impact advancement organizations and achieving the region’s most ambitious fundraising outcomes, with a career spanning higher education, academic medicine, Catholic philanthropy, public media, and private and family philanthropy.

Galindo brings a record of leading high-impact advancement organizations and achieving the region's most ambitious fundraising outcomes, with a career spanning higher education, academic medicine, Catholic philanthropy, public media, and private and family philanthropy. She has held leadership roles at the University of Southern California, California Institute of Technology, Claremont McKenna College, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and most recently, PBS SoCal.

"Cindy Galindo brings an outstanding record of leadership, strategic vision, and partnership to this role," said LMU President Thomas Poon, Ph.D. "She understands how philanthropy, when grounded in mission and guided by purpose, can accelerate an institution's impact. Cindy has a track record of building high-performing teams and engaging donors and volunteers to pursue ambitious goals. Her leadership will be instrumental as we strengthen our culture of philanthropy and advance our Catholic mission in the Jesuit and Marymount traditions."

At PBS SoCal, Galindo led advancement efforts and served as a key partner to the president/CEO and the Board of Directors, helping to drive a bold and forward-looking approach to philanthropy. She expanded the organization's reach, strengthened its culture of giving, and positioned it for transformational growth— more than doubling philanthropic support and enhancing long-term sustainability.

"I am honored to join the LMU community and contribute to such a mission-driven university," Galindo said. "What drew me to LMU is the same thing that has guided my entire career, the belief that philanthropy is an expression of shared values and a catalyst for change. I look forward to working alongside LMU's talented advancement team, engaged alumni and friends, and dedicated leadership to build on the momentum already underway and to advance the university's mission for generations to come."

Earlier in her career, Galindo served as assistant vice president of Advancement at USC, where she helped lead strategy for the USC Campaign for Health, a $3 billion initiative advancing patient care, research, and medical education. As chief development officer for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles (ADLA), the nation's largest and most diverse archdiocese, she led philanthropic strategy and oversaw its historic $500 million campaign, significantly strengthening and expanding the development operation, expanding the team, and supporting annual fundraising of $140 million. She worked closely with the Archbishop, senior Catholic leaders, and a wide network of donors and volunteers across nearly 300 Southern California parishes.

Galindo earned a Master of Public Administration from Portland State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance from Oregon State University.

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University