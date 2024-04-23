LMU Names Estela Zarate as Dean of LMU School of Education

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estela Zarate, a nationally recognized higher education leader whose commitment to student success, anti-racism, equity, and civic engagement embodies the Loyola Marymount University mission, will be the next dean of LMU's School of Education, the university announced today.

Zarate, a senior faculty fellow at the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success at the University of Texas, El Paso, brings to LMU nearly two decades of experience as an academic leader and scholar at California State University, Fullerton, UC Irvine, and other institutions of higher education. Her appointment is effective July 8, 2024.

"Dean Zarate's wealth of experience and dedication to supporting underrepresented students demonstrates her understanding of the cura personalis – care for the whole person – and her resonance with our Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount values," said Thomas Poon, Ph.D., executive vice president and provost.

Zarate has served in leadership roles that include vice provost of Academic Affairs and coordinator of the Master of Science in education administration and Preliminary Administrative Services Credential programs in CSUF's Department of Educational Leadership. Throughout her career, she has led strategic planning and implementation, program redesign, partnership cultivation, external funding efforts, and faculty and staff recruitment efforts at multiple institutions.

Her scholarship addresses the trajectory of immigrant students in U.S. schools, including the connections between schools and families and the experiences of multilingual learners. She co-edited a volume on educational interventions for migrant students and has written about and developed professional learning opportunities to improve teaching for first-generation college students.

In her current role at UTEP, she is leading strategic planning for the institute, developing a national network of higher education scholars for future collaborations and partnerships, and contributing to research on increasing participation in STEM careers.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with faculty who are committed to a vision of equitable and anti-racist education and mental health systems," Zarate said. "LMU SOE is preparing the leaders that the world needs: compassionate, critical, and ethical educators and mental health professionals who see potential for excellence and ignite a brighter world."

Zarate earned a Bachelor of Arts in mathematical economic analysis from Rice University and a Ph.D. in education from UCLA.

