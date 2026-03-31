L'Mychele & Associates Earns WBENC Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Strategic Leader in Meetings and Events

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Mychele & Associates, a strategic meetings and events firm specializing in executive summits, leadership retreats, corporate conferences, and high-level experiences, is proud to announce its national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Council – Southwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States and recognizes businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women.

"This certification represents more than a milestone; it reflects how we show up for our clients and our industry," said LaKessia Hill, Founder & CEO of L'Mychele & Associates. "We partner with organizations to design experiences that are not only well executed but also intentionally aligned with business goals. Being part of the WBENC network allows us to expand those partnerships, contribute to supplier diversity initiatives, and continue delivering work that drives both impact and results."

The WBENC certification process is a meticulous and rigorous review that includes a comprehensive evaluation of the company's ownership, management, and operational structure. It ensures that certified businesses meet the highest standards of integrity, leadership, and strategic capability.

Through WBENC Certification, L'Mychele & Associates is positioned to partner with corporations, growing businesses, and organizations committed to supplier diversity and inclusive procurement practices. The firm brings a strategic, outcomes-driven approach to meetings and events—designing experiences that align teams, elevate brand presence, and deliver measurable results.

By incorporating women-owned businesses into their supplier networks, organizations demonstrate a commitment to diversity, innovation, and economic growth—contributing to a more balanced and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification, combined with professional development and engagement within the WBENC network, provides year-round opportunities for growth, innovation, and connection with major corporations and fellow Women's Business Enterprises.

To learn more about L'Mychele & Associates, visit www.LMychele.com.

About L'Mychele & Associates

L'Mychele & Associates is a strategic meeting and events firm delivering curated experiences engineered to drive ROI and lasting impact. The firm specializes in executive summits, leadership retreats, corporate conferences, nonprofit galas, and high-level gatherings designed to align teams, elevate brands, and advance organizations.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. WBENC has more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500 companies.

Thousands of corporations representing some of America's most prestigious brands—as well as many states, cities, and other entities—recognize and accept WBENC Certification as a standard for supplier diversity. Through its Women Owned initiative, WBENC is also a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs by raising awareness for why, where, and how to buy women-owned.

For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

#WBENC #WomenOwned #SupplierDiversity #EventStrategy #CorporateEvents #Leadership #LMycheleAndAssociates

CONTACT:

LaKessia Hill

L'Mychele & Associates

[email protected]

469-402-7825

SOURCE L'Mychele & Associates LLC