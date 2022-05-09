LNG-as-a-fuel Market: APAC to Contribute to 59% Market Growth |Technavio

The increase in demand for cleaner fuels is notably driving the LNG-as-a-fuel market growth.

The rise in the consumption of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels is one of the key LNG-as-a-fuel market trends.

The rising adoption of renewable energy sources is a challenge to the LNG-as-a-fuel market and may impede the market growth.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

BP Plc

Cheniere Energy Inc.

Chevron Corp.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Freeport LNG Development LP

Gazprom

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

INPEX Corp.

Linde Inc.

PAO NOVATEK

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

PT Pertamina(Persero)

Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SK Inc.

TotalEnergies SE

Product Insights and News



The LNG-as-a-fuel market forecast report offers insights into significant vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the leading companies' production, sustainability, and prospects. For example, BP Plc is a leading vendor for oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production. The company also offers LNG-as-a-fuel to several markets.

APAC's Contribution to the LNG-as-a-fuel Market



The significant increases in the demand for LNG from countries such as India, Japan, and Taiwan, due to the demand-supply mismatch in power generation and energy resources from domestic production and the competitive pricing of LNG, will positively impact the LNG-as-a-fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

59% of the market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and Russia are the key revenue-generating markets for LNG-as-a-fuel in APAC.

LNG-as-a-fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 59.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BP Plc, Cheniere Energy Inc., Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Freeport LNG Development LP, Gazprom, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., INPEX Corp., Linde Inc., PAO NOVATEK, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, PT Pertamina(Persero), Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SK Inc., and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Pandemic Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 had a severe impact on the LNG-as-a-fuel market. Countries such as India, China, and Japan were affected by the pandemic. Also, the supply chain of end-user industries, such as mobility and oil and gas, were severely impacted by the pandemic, affecting the market growth. However, economic activities gradually resumed with the initiation of vaccination drives against the disease. Thus the LNG-as-a-fuel market will witness a gradual recovery from 2022-2026.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BP Plc

Exhibit 93: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 97: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Equinor ASA

Exhibit 102: Equinor ASA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Equinor ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Equinor ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Equinor ASA - Segment focus

10.6 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 106: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Freeport LNG Development LP

Exhibit 110: Freeport LNG Development LP - Overview



Exhibit 111: Freeport LNG Development LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Freeport LNG Development LP - Key offerings

10.8 PAO NOVATEK

Exhibit 113: PAO NOVATEK - Overview



Exhibit 114: PAO NOVATEK - Business segments



Exhibit 115: PAO NOVATEK - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: PAO NOVATEK - Segment focus

10.9 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Exhibit 117: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Overview



Exhibit 118: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Segment focus

10.10 Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Qatargas Operating Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exhibit 124: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 128: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 130: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 131: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

