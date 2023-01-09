LNG bunkering market size to grow by USD 855.43 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global LNG bunkering market as a part of the global oil and gas storage and transportation market within the global oil and gas market. The global oil and gas storage and transportation market cover companies engaged in the transportation and storage of gas, oil and refined products. The oil and gas midstream or storage and transportation market are one of the three links in the overall oil and gas value chain. The global LNG bunkering market size is estimated to increase by USD 855.43 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.39%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LNG Bunkering Market 2023-2027

Global LNG bunkering market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global LNG bunkering market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global LNG bunkering market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer LNG bunkering in the market are Arkas Holding SA, Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Eagle LNG Partners, Equinor ASA, EVOL LNG, Fluxys SA, Gasum Oy, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Naturgy Energy Group SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Petronet LNG Ltd., QLNG Transport LLC, Shell plc, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, SHV Energy, and Trelleborg AB and others.

The global LNG bunkering market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by an increase in the supply of LNG, a growing marine logistics business, and stringent government regulations pertaining to marine transport emissions.

Vendor Offerings -

Arkas Holding SA: The company offers physical supplies as well as bunkers and lubricants

The company offers physical supplies as well as bunkers and lubricants Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.: The company offers various on-shore LNG bunkering stations.

The company offers various on-shore LNG bunkering stations. Crowley Maritime Corp.: The company offers a wide range of LNG marine bunkering ships

The company offers a wide range of LNG marine bunkering ships Eagle LNG Partners: The company offers an efficient and reliable supply of marine fuel to ships

The company offers an efficient and reliable supply of marine fuel to ships EVOL LNG: The company offers various LNG bunkers across Australia

Global LNG bunkering market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (tanker, ferry and ro-ro, container, and others), end-user (commercial and defense), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the tanker segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. During the projected period, there is expected to be growth in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering market for tankers due to the development of fuel-efficient tanker technologies and strict regulations.

Geography overview

By geography, the global LNG bunkering market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global LNG bunkering market.

Europe will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In the Yamal Peninsula, Russia , the second-largest natural gas producer in the world after the US, has a sizable amount of untapped production capacity. Russia is attempting to diversify its natural gas export markets through a pipeline to China . By 2023, Russia is anticipated to contribute 15 bcm of the 140 bcm total worldwide liquefaction capacity, after the US and Australia , which will hold the top and second-largest liquefaction capacity, respectively.

Global LNG bunkering market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving the global liquefied natural gas bunkering market growth is the increase in the supply of LNG. Due to the rise in the global supply of coalbed methane, shale gas, and tight gas, natural gas has become the fastest-growing fossil fuel. Hence, the global oil and gas industry will experience a significant increase in unconventional oil and gas resources. Other factors like growing marine logistics business and stringent government regulations pertaining to marine transport emissions will further drive the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Increase in demand for cleaner fuels is one of the primary trends for the global liquefied natural gas bunkering market growth. Increased fuel consumption from the expansion of the maritime and other modes of transportation leads to increased pollution emissions. Fuels with a high sulfur concentration have greatly increased local air pollution, resulting in linked health problems. Air pollution has been significantly impacted by the transportation industry. To reduce pollution, cleaner fuels are now required. As a result, during the projected years, the need for cleaner fuel is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Major challenges - One of the key challenges to the growth of global liquefied natural gas bunkering is the high capital requirements of using LNG as a marine fuel. The biggest challenges are the high capital and operational expenses associated with using LNG to power ships. The amount of area needed for tanks and tank connections, bunkering facilities, automation and interfaces, and yard costs all affect the capital investment. Furthermore, installing LNG tanks, which are 250% larger in size than HFO tanks, increases the cost of building a dual-fueled ship by around one-fifth compared to a ship that uses conventional fuel. Over 50% of a container ship's total operating expenses go toward fuel. Therefore, using LNG as a marine fuel may have high capital and operating expenses, which could restrain the growth of the worldwide LNG bunkering market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this LNG bunkering market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the LNG bunkering market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the LNG bunkering market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the LNG bunkering market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of LNG bunkering market vendors

LNG Bunkering Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 855.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.5 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 58% Key countries US, Singapore, Norway, The Netherlands, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkas Holding SA, Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Eagle LNG Partners, Equinor ASA, EVOL LNG, Fluxys SA, Gasum Oy, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Naturgy Energy Group SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Petronet LNG Ltd., QLNG Transport LLC, Shell plc, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, SHV Energy, and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

