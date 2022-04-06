LNG Carriers Market Size to Increase by USD 3.16 billion| 31% of the market growth will originate from North America

Apr 06, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LNG Carriers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The LNG carriers market potential growth difference will be USD 3.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the report. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.43%.
Market Dynamics
- The increase in demand for natural gas is one of the key drivers supporting the LNG carriers market growth. The popularity of natural gas in the industrial and transportation sector is likely to boost the demand for natural gas in the world, which will increase the need for transporting natural gas.
- Fluctuation in oil gas prices is one of the factors hindering the LNG carriers market growth. Natural gas is a popular choice, particularly in the transportation, power, and industrial sectors due to its economic benefits over other fuels like gasoline and diesel.
Company Profiles
The LNG carriers market report provides complete insights on key vendors including BW Group, DSME Co. Ltd., Flex LNG Ltd., GasLog Ltd, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Golar LNG Ltd., Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., Japan Marine United Corp., K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Maran Gas Maritime Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Nakilat, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Teekay LNG Partners L.P, and Wartsila Corp. Some companies are launching innovative products such as
- BW Group - The company offers LNG carriers that includes floating solutions for LNG such as BW LNG, BW LPG, BW Epic Kosan, BW Offshore, BW Energy, BW Dry Cargo.
- DSME Co. Ltd. - The company offers LNG carriers that is used in FLNG, FPSO, FPU, fixed platform, onshore modules, drilling rigs and drillships, floating power plant, OSV.
- Flex LNG Ltd. - The company offers LNG carriers that includes flex endeavor, flex enterprise, flex ranger, flex rainbow, flex constellation, flex courageous.
The competitive scenario provided in the LNG carriers market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified into membrane and moss. The membrane type segment held the largest LNG carriers market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market as membrane containment systems have a higher carrying capacity than that of moss-type containments. The membrane-type LNG carriers have increased visibility when compared with the moss-type containments that have protrusions that affect visibility.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. 31% of the LNG carriers market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Bermuda are the key markets for LNG carriers market in North America. The increase in LNG trade will fuel the LNG carriers market growth in North America over the forecast period.
|
LNG Carriers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 3.16 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.06
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, UK, and Greece
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BW Group, DSME Co. Ltd., Flex LNG Ltd., GasLog Ltd, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Golar LNG Ltd., Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., Japan Marine United Corp., K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Maran Gas Maritime Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Nakilat, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Teekay LNG Partners L.P, and Wartsila Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
5.3 Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Chart on Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Data Table on Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: Chart on Membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 31: Data Table on Membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Moss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Chart on Moss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 33: Data Table on Moss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: Chart on Moss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 35: Data Table on Moss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 47: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 48: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 49: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.10 Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 71: Data Table on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 72: Chart on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 73: Data Table on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.11 Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 75: Data Table on Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 76: Chart on Greece - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 77: Data Table on Greece - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.12 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 79: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 80: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 81: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
10.3 BW Group
Exhibit 89: BW Group - Overview
Exhibit 90: BW Group - Product / Service
Exhibit 91: BW Group - Key offerings
10.4 DSME Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 92: DSME Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 93: DSME Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 94: DSME Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 95: DSME Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.5 Flex LNG Ltd.
Exhibit 96: Flex LNG Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 97: Flex LNG Ltd. - Product / Service
Exhibit 98: Flex LNG Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 GasLog Ltd
Exhibit 99: GasLog Ltd - Overview
Exhibit 100: GasLog Ltd - Product / Service
Exhibit 101: GasLog Ltd - Key offerings
10.7 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA
Exhibit 102: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Overview
Exhibit 103: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Business segments
Exhibit 104: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 105: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Segment focus
10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Exhibit 106: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 107: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 108: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 109: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 110: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Exhibit 111: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
10.10 Nakilat
Exhibit 116: Nakilat - Overview
Exhibit 117: Nakilat - Business segments
Exhibit 118: Nakilat - Key offerings
Exhibit 119: Nakilat - Segment focus
10.11 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 120: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 121: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 122: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 123: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.12 Teekay LNG Partners L.P
Exhibit 124: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Overview
Exhibit 125: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Business segments
Exhibit 126: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Key offerings
Exhibit 127: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Segment focus
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist
Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
Exhibit 131: Research methodology
Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 133: Information sources
11.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations
