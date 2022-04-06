LNG Carriers Market Size to Increase by USD 3.16 billion| 31% of the market growth will originate from North America

Market Dynamics

The increase in demand for natural gas is one of the key drivers supporting the LNG carriers market growth. The popularity of natural gas in the industrial and transportation sector is likely to boost the demand for natural gas in the world, which will increase the need for transporting natural gas.

is one of the key drivers supporting the LNG carriers market growth. The popularity of natural gas in the industrial and transportation sector is likely to boost the demand for natural gas in the world, which will increase the need for transporting natural gas. Fluctuation in oil gas prices is one of the factors hindering the LNG carriers market growth. Natural gas is a popular choice, particularly in the transportation, power, and industrial sectors due to its economic benefits over other fuels like gasoline and diesel.

Get Report PDF Sample to learn more about the factors impacting the market growth

Company Profiles

The LNG carriers market report provides complete insights on key vendors including BW Group, DSME Co. Ltd., Flex LNG Ltd., GasLog Ltd, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Golar LNG Ltd., Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., Japan Marine United Corp., K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Maran Gas Maritime Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Nakilat, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Teekay LNG Partners L.P, and Wartsila Corp. Some companies are launching innovative products such as

BW Group - The company offers LNG carriers that includes floating solutions for LNG such as BW LNG, BW LPG, BW Epic Kosan, BW Offshore, BW Energy, BW Dry Cargo.

- The company offers LNG carriers that includes floating solutions for LNG such as BW LNG, BW LPG, BW Epic Kosan, BW Offshore, BW Energy, BW Dry Cargo. DSME Co. Ltd. - The company offers LNG carriers that is used in FLNG, FPSO, FPU, fixed platform, onshore modules, drilling rigs and drillships, floating power plant, OSV.

- The company offers LNG carriers that is used in FLNG, FPSO, FPU, fixed platform, onshore modules, drilling rigs and drillships, floating power plant, OSV. Flex LNG Ltd. - The company offers LNG carriers that includes flex endeavor, flex enterprise, flex ranger, flex rainbow, flex constellation, flex courageous.

The competitive scenario provided in the LNG carriers market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Download Report Sample for More Insights on the Strategic Initiatives from Each Vendor

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into membrane and moss. The membrane type segment held the largest LNG carriers market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market as membrane containment systems have a higher carrying capacity than that of moss-type containments. The membrane-type LNG carriers have increased visibility when compared with the moss-type containments that have protrusions that affect visibility.

held the largest LNG carriers market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market as membrane containment systems have a higher carrying capacity than that of moss-type containments. The have increased visibility when compared with the moss-type containments that have protrusions that affect visibility. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. 31% of the LNG carriers market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Bermuda are the key markets for LNG carriers market in North America. The increase in LNG trade will fuel the LNG carriers market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Get Report Sample For Contribution from Each Segment and Share Analysis

Related Reports:



LNG Bunkering Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LNG-as-a-fuel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LNG Infrastructure Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

LNG Carriers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, UK, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BW Group, DSME Co. Ltd., Flex LNG Ltd., GasLog Ltd, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Golar LNG Ltd., Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., Japan Marine United Corp., K Shipbuilding Co. Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Maran Gas Maritime Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Nakilat, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Teekay LNG Partners L.P, and Wartsila Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Moss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Moss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Moss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Moss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Moss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Greece - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Greece - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Greece - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BW Group

Exhibit 89: BW Group - Overview

Exhibit 90: BW Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: BW Group - Key offerings

10.4 DSME Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: DSME Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 93: DSME Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: DSME Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: DSME Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Flex LNG Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Flex LNG Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 97: Flex LNG Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 98: Flex LNG Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 GasLog Ltd

Exhibit 99: GasLog Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 100: GasLog Ltd - Product / Service

Exhibit 101: GasLog Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Exhibit 102: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Overview

Exhibit 103: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Business segments

Exhibit 104: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Segment focus

10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 109: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Nakilat

Exhibit 116: Nakilat - Overview

Exhibit 117: Nakilat - Business segments

Exhibit 118: Nakilat - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: Nakilat - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 121: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 122: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Teekay LNG Partners L.P

Exhibit 124: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Overview

Exhibit 125: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Business segments

Exhibit 126: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio